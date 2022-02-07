Winter Olympics Curling a sport that pierces the screen: James Bond Beatles Simpson Griffin

Everyone’s crazy about curling. And she would never have told us. It’s all thanks to Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini, protagonists of the Azzurri at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics thanks to incredible performances and against all odds. Victories after victories, show after show, stone by stone. A sparkling journey.

But curling also has other origins, which flow between cinema and pop culture. Originally conceived as an amateur practice, curling has become an Olympic sport to all intents and purposes “piercing” small and large screens. Italy discovered it in Turin 2006, but curling does not live on Olympics alone: ​​there is the World Cup, held annually.

The perfect match of Mosaner and Constantini: relive the final blow

The dream called Curling

This sport encourages everyone’s dream: to try, and maybe one day be there, to be able to play an Olympic medal despite the frost on the temples and not just under the shoes, and the thickness in the waist that is not an anorak padding but from lasagna to the oven

Words and music by the correspondent of Republic at the 2006 Turin Olympics Maurizio Crosetti, eyewitness of a 9-8 Italy-Germany pyrotechnic curling. The love at first sight with the unacknowledged discipline – until then dismissed by public opinion as “the game of bowls on ice” – did not go off just for the imaginative Turin journalist. That tricolor edition of the Games marked the boom in rolling stones and cutting-edge special brooms: 4 million and 200 thousand viewers in the evening, the official website of the event on tilt for record-breaking access and hockey and skating competition razed to the ground.

A sport so telegenic and so democratic as to encourage even the average man to harbor dreams of glory could not escape the plots of the small and large screen: the TV series the most popular devised entire scripts about curling and at the same time cinema it stopped being pure amusement to become a potential subject of feature films. His quotations grew dramatically even in the eyes of the most acclaimed celebrities: invited to the first episode of Tonight Show led by Jimmy Fallon, a sardonic Will Smith with modest modesty he asserted:

I could win a gold medal in that thing with the brooms

The Beatles and James Bond curtains

For a long time, curling remained on the sidelines of the Olympic program: from its appearance in the first edition of the Winter Games in Chamonix 1924 as a demonstration sport to recognition as an official discipline they danced 74 long years. Cinema went hand in hand and in a first juncture curling was interlocutory divertissement with exceptional interpreters. Yep, both James Bond and – listen, hear! – the Beatles delighted in throwing stones and holding mops: results? Not quite transcendental.

1965, full beatlemania: after the worldwide success of the film Hard Day’s Night director Richard Lester again directs i Fab Four in the second work Help. In the sequence set in the Austrian Alps, John, Paul, George & Ringo miraculously escape an attack by two mad scientists. There stone that George Harrison with revisable style throws in the direction of Ringo Starr contains in fact a bomb: follows general stampede with Ringo and Paul particularly casual in the role of 100metristi. Years later it will be John Lennon who will reveal the secret of that performance from impeccable comic times worthy of the Marx Brothers:

Back then we smoked marijuana for breakfast; no one could speak to us: four pairs of dazed eyes giggling constantly, lost in their world.

Four years later it was the turn of the most famous agent in the world: ne On her majesty’s secret service James Bond – played by rookie George Lazenby following the great refusal of Sean Connery – tries his hand at curling in the futuristic setting of the panoramic refuge Piz Gloria, at the top of the Bernese Prealps. It does not remedy a great figure but the game brought him three appointments with as many sirens. “Let’s get back to work, you have no idea how it stacks,” declares an incorrigible agent 007 to a janitor.

Curling movies? It can be done!

1998 is the year of the turning point for curling: after the tests in Calgary and Albertville, the IOC equates it with an Olympic sport for the Nagano Games. The unusual winter discipline forged in medieval Scotland emerges from anonymity and falls into the homes of all fans of five-circle sports. Canada quickly establishes itself as the dominant nation: not surprisingly is the public enterprise Telefilm Canada in 2002 to subsidize the first real film focused on curling, Men with Brooms, the story of a shabby team from a small Ontario town that comes together ten years later to comply with the singular will of the old coach. The enjoyable comedy for families of the mold disney directed and starring Paul Gross – with the extraordinary participation of Leslie Nielsen – broke the box office by grossing the maximum sum of 4.2 million dollars in Canada alone.

Even more unlikely is the team set up by Edoardo Leo and Ricky Memphis in the Italian comedy The move of thePenguin from 2014, Claudio Amendola’s debut work freely inspired by a real fact. Having become aware of the existence of curling in completely random circumstances, four Roman penniless – incurable dreamers seeking redemption – attempt to qualify for the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics anticipating a ridiculous competition for a sport unknown to most: they will discover that curling is not exactly a sweetened version of bowls and flasks on ice.

The perfect combination with TV series

Legitimated by the Olympic Committee and cleared by the cinema, curling depopulated in TV series, passing unscathed under the caudine forks of Simpson. After an unedifying appearance in 2002 – reduced to a competition “for nutters” – the producers of the famous animated sitcom centered a whole episode about curling eight years later, specifically designed to air during the 2010 Vancouver Games. In Meeting with Curling Marge and Homer Simpson, dazzled by the eccentric sport (“Marge, it’s perfect for both of us: there’s bowling for me and broomstick for you,” exclaims an electrified Homer), form a mixed team with Principal Skinner and mother Agnes and qualify for the Olympics: using years of practice at home, Marge leads the team to victory to the sound of formidable sweeps.

The episode, meticulously prepared by the writers thanks to a patrol expedition to a curling club in California, was enthusiastically received by the Olympic athletes themselves: far from being mortified by the proverbial satire of the Simpson, the movement was strengthened. Like Marge Simpson, also Consuela – a maid of Hispanic origin Griffin – turns out to be a marvel of broomenough to allow the Mexican national team to win the Olympic gold medal at the expense of Canada: it happens in a sketch of the episode Peter Selvaticus of 2013.

A sport so rooted in the Canadian collective imagination could perhaps escape the radar of the TV series How I Met Your Motherset in the eternal dispute to the sound of teasing between the vancouverese doc Robin Scherbatsky and the fervent new Yorker Barney Stinson? The real pearl is the apparition of Robin (Sparkles version, teenage icon of Canadian TV) aboard a spacecraft with the features of a stone from curling in Glitterninth episode of the sixth season.

Why watch curling?

Discipline within everyone’s reach, a sort of fusion of Games without Frontiers And Never say sport with abstruse rules: these are just some of the clichés about curling. The words of the writer of the Simpsons and would be enough curler for a day Rob LaZebnik to take some of them apart: “It’s hard enough to stand on the ice.” Like most sports, it involves long moments of stasis culminating in thrilling effect shots to be reviewed in continuous rotation.

And then there is the large collection of characters: from the failed figure skater Anna Sidorova recycled as the star of Russian curling as well as breathtaking beauty on the cover, to crazy pants of the Norwegian national team, ai dreadlocks of the picturesque Finnish skips up to the bizarre fauna that populates the ice rinks. All the protagonists of the circus they have in common the “spirit of curling”, a code of honor which requires not to cheer an opponent’s mistake, to declare one’s fouls and offer a round of beers to the defeated team (even better if accompanied by a steaming hot dog).

Although it pays the reputation of once every four years event, curling does not live on Olympics alone. The World Curling Federation (based, ça va sans dire, in Perth, Scotland) organizes the World Championships annually. When sport returns to brighten our days once the terrible Coronavirus emergency returns, open a window for curling, the sport most loved by cameras! An example? So far we have joked, but look at the epilogue of the last Olympic final …

