Winter Olympics, Curling Beijing 2022 – Men’s Tournament: Mosaner and Retornaz’s Italy qualify if …

Beijing 2022
12 HOURS AGO
Based on those results, the group gathered in fourth place could be composed of a minimum of two to a maximum of five teams from the USA, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, China. This is the situation in direct confrontations: Italy is ahead with Switzerland and the USA; the US has the advantage with Russia, China and Switzerland; Russia is ahead with China and Italy; Switzerland has the advantage with Russia; China is ahead with Italy. China-Switzerland still has to be played.
- Curling – Round robin results (top 4 fly to semifinal)
|TEAMS
|RESULTS
|Sweden (qualified)
|7-1
|Great Britain (qualified)
|6-1
|Canada
|5-3
|ROC
|4-4
|USE
|4-4
|Swiss
|3-4
|China
|3-5
|Norway
|3-5
|ITALY
|2-5
|Denmark
|1-6
ITALY QUALIFIES IF …
- Italy must win the next two games against Denmark and Norway
- At the same time, it must be hoped that Russia will lose against Great Britain.
- At the same time, the US must lose against Denmark.
- At the same time, we must hope that Switzerland will win a maximum of one match against China and Sweden. It would be optimal if he beat China and lost to Sweden.
THE CALENDAR OF ITALY
- Thursday 10 February – 07.05 Italy-Great Britain (5-7) REPORT
- Friday 11 February – 02.05 Italy-Sweden (3-9) REPORT
- Saturday 12 February – 07.05 Italy-China (9-12) REPORT
- Sunday 13 February – 02.05 Italy-Russia (7-10), 13.05 Italy-Switzerland (8-4) REPORT VS RUSSIA, REPORT VS SWITZERLAND
- Monday 14 February – 07.05 Italy-Canada (3-7) REPORT
- Tuesday 15 February – 13.05 Italy-USA (10-4) REPORT
- Wednesday 16 February – 07.05 Italy-Denmark
- Thursday 17 February – 02.05 Italy-Norway
THE COMPLETE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS
This is the detailed day-by-day racing calendar: Beijing 2022 gets underway. The times indicated are the Italian ones.
