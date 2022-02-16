Winter Olympics, Curling Beijing 2022 – Men’s Tournament: Mosaner and Retornaz’s Italy qualify if …

Italy changed gears in the men’s curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Azzurri defeated the USA 10-4, took their second victory in the tournament (after the one against Switzerland, with five defeats) and are still in the running for what would be a sensational qualification for the semifinals.

Our national team must beat Norway and Denmark in the last two games, but at the same time must hope for favorable results in the other games: the US must lose to Denmark; Russia must lose to Great Britain; Switzerland must win a maximum of one match against China and Sweden. If all these combinations came true then a wild bunch would be created more teams in fourth place with four victories and the direct clashes would be seen to decide who would remove the last pass available for the semifinals.

Relentless retornaz, the blue skip finds 2 points against the USA

Based on those results, the group gathered in fourth place could be composed of a minimum of two to a maximum of five teams from the USA, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, China. This is the situation in direct confrontations: Italy is ahead with Switzerland and the USA; the US has the advantage with Russia, China and Switzerland; Russia is ahead with China and Italy; Switzerland has the advantage with Russia; China is ahead with Italy. China-Switzerland still has to be played.

Curling – Round robin results (top 4 fly to semifinal)

TEAMS RESULTS Sweden (qualified) 7-1 Great Britain (qualified) 6-1 Canada 5-3 ROC 4-4 USE 4-4 Swiss 3-4 China 3-5 Norway 3-5 ITALY 2-5 Denmark 1-6

ITALY QUALIFIES IF …

Italy must win the next two games against Denmark and Norway

At the same time, it must be hoped that Russia will lose against Great Britain.

At the same time, the US must lose against Denmark.

At the same time, we must hope that Switzerland will win a maximum of one match against China and Sweden. It would be optimal if he beat China and lost to Sweden.

This is the situation in direct confrontations: Italy is ahead with Switzerland and the USA; the US is ahead with Russia, China and Switzerland; Russia is ahead with China and Italy; Switzerland has the advantage with Russia; China is ahead with Italy. China-Switzerland still has to be played.

THE CALENDAR OF ITALY

Thursday 10 February – 07.05 Italy-Great Britain ( 5-7 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Friday 11 February – 02.05 Italy-Sweden ( 3-9 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Saturday 12 February – 07.05 Italy-China ( 9-12 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Sunday 13 February – 02.05 Italy-Russia ( 7-10 ), 13.05 Italy-Switzerland ( 8-4 ) REPORT VS RUSSIA, REPORT VS SWITZERLAND

( ), 13.05 ( ) REPORT VS RUSSIA, REPORT VS SWITZERLAND Monday 14 February – 07.05 Italy-Canada (3-7) REPORT

REPORT Tuesday 15 February – 13.05 Italy-USA ( 10-4 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Wednesday 16 February – 07.05 Italy-Denmark

Thursday 17 February – 02.05 Italy-Norway

THE COMPLETE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

This is the detailed day-by-day racing calendar: Beijing 2022 gets underway. The times indicated are the Italian ones.

HERE THE COMPLETE CALENDAR

Mosaner: “We needed a change, finally the first victory”

All crazy about curling: stone, pass and everything you need to know

