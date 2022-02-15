Winter Olympics, Curling Beijing 2022 – Mosaner’s Italy devastating! The American Olympic champions beaten 10-4

Great performance of the Italian quartet that plays with extreme safety and knocks out Team USA with a score of 10-4. Qualification for the semifinal is still possible. Good blues.

Following the match report …

Relentless retornaz, the blue skip finds 2 points against the USA

Shuster’s error, Italy wins 10-4 and finds the 2nd hurray

Italy-Switzerland 8-4: relive the first success in 2 ‘

This is the detailed day-by-day racing calendar: Beijing 2022 gets underway. The times indicated are the Italian ones.

Mosaner: “We needed a change, finally the first victory”

All crazy about curling: stone, pass and everything you need to know

