Winter Olympics, Curling – Italy unlocks against Switzerland (8-4) and finds the 1st victory. It remains in the running

Italy wins its first victory in the men’s curling tournament. The Azzurri manage to break free by inflicting on the listed Switzerland, the second stop in this round robin phase and outclassing it with a score of 8-4. A luxury scalp for our national team, given that the rossocrociati won the bronze medal at the last World Championships and the same result at the PyeongChang 2018 Games. The tricolor quartet formed by Retornaz, Mosaner, Arman and Giovanella (new entry at the debut , in place of Simone Gonin) was shaken during the sixth end, thanks to a last phenomenal shot by the skip Retornaz worth three points, and which changed the inertia of the match by giving courage to the blue patrol. In the following two ends Switzerland goes into the ball and Italy steals the hand twice, flying to the final 8-4.

Retornaz: “It was important to unlock, this is the real Italy”

Mosaner and his teammates raise their heads after the four defeats against Great Britain, Sweden, China and Russia and try to stay in the running for a very complicated and very difficult qualification to the semifinals: at the moment they occupy the ninth place in the general classification with only 1 success at the active in five games played. Canada, Russia and Switzerland share third place with 3 wins in 5 games played behind Sweden and Great Britain. To try to believe in a miraculous turnaround, it will be necessary to win against Canada tomorrow morning … In short, the mission remains semi-impossible but hoping costs nothing.

Mosaner: “We needed a change, finally the first victory”

15:40 – Italy wins, the ranking is unlocked!

The Italian quartet finally manages to erase the zero from the winning box and forces Switzerland to a second stop in the round robin phase. Michel’s flaws are decisive. Italy that remains in the running for the passage of the round and is no longer at the bottom of the standings. Now under with Canada (7:05 am tomorrow).

15:28 – Another mistake by Schwarz! And new hand stolen for Italy

New flaw by Schwarz and Italy escapes at 8-4. The first victory is getting closer and closer.

15:25 – Situation that remains in balance

Great Retornaz shot! Switzerland has only one stone left and only one stone in the house.

3.11 pm – Michel imprecise and now Italy has to materialize

Error by Michel who fails to get past the guard. It is absolutely necessary to take advantage of it and not to give so many points.

15:16 – Penultimate end with Italy ahead!

After two excellent shots by Giovanella, Arman fails to overcome the guard and De Cruz takes advantage of it who finds a double stone.

15:08 – Stolen hand and Italy leading 6-4!

Schwarz tries yet another end failure, without success and there is the first stolen hand of the match! Italy which now leads by two points.

15:05 – Eighth balanced end!

Italy that continues to put guards to make it difficult for the Swiss to take our point off. The tension rises!

2:50 pm – Nothing hand, Switzerland that remains behind in the score!

Nothing hand in the seventh end. It goes to eighth and the Swiss keep the last pitch. The mistake in Michel’s rejection was decisive, thanks to the blues who remain ahead.

14:41 – Three points Retornaz and Italy that puts its nose forward!

Great Joel! Our skip is Chrirurgico who, with a terrific play, places three points. I overtake Italy and now we are ahead!

“And there are 3!” Retornaz show, the most beautiful point of Italy-Switzerland

14:35 – Italy that can dream of impacting the match!

Naive mistake by the Swiss, who burn the point by touching their stone and there is a chance for Retornaz to impact the match.

2.29 pm – Second half of the race started

Once again the first of the Swiss, Valentin Tanner, was slightly inaccurate. Italy that has to put the point to get closer to the score.

14:23 – Two points for Switzerland, 4-2 at the break!

Retornaz with a great rejection gets ready but Schwarz, pulls out an interesting shot, finds the rejection and signs two points. 4-2 for Switzerland in the long break.

2.15pm – Switzerland is also inaccurate!

The Swiss are slightly imprecise and Retornaz who with a double rejection puts the door almost hidden. We are in the race!

2:11 pm – Mosaner is also wrong!

Two heavy mistakes by Mosaner. And now Switzerland has the chance to score two points.

2:09 pm – Balanced hand!

Arman searches for the double without finding it. Switzerland which will have the last stone, then the half time break.

14:02 – Retornaz keeps the tie!

After the mistake, our captain redeems himself who saves his hand and brings the score back in a tie. 2-2 when the 5th end begins.

2.00 pm – Retornaz, what a mistake!

Clamorous mistake by Retornaz that in looking for a hit and roll, the opponent stone is completely missing. You risk the point.

13:57 – First smear in the Mosaner tournament!

Mosaner’s second pitch was short with which he tried to score. First small mistake of the Olympic gold in the mixed doubles which had a percentage of 100%.

13:54 – Good location for Italy!

Excellent shot by Mosaner who manages to lean on the red point passing very close to the guard. Italy that can dream of placing a couple of points.

13:51 – Fourth end at the start, Italy must materialize!

Great shot from Arman. Touch the triple with extreme precision! Azzurri who have to enter from the left now.

1:46 pm – SCHWARZ RISKS THE PRACTICE!

He manages to score the point, for a few centimeters but he risked leaving two points for the Azzurri. Switzerland leading 2-1, that’s fine!

13:41 – Error of the Swiss! And 2-1

Clamorous mistake of the Swiss of Benoit Schwaarz, who misses a very simple rejection.

13:37 – The third hand has begun

So far the new entry Mattia Giovanella very well, precise with the guard and then leaning perfectly on the red stone. For now the situation seems to be favorable to the Azzurri.

13:33 – The second end ends at 1-1

He manages to put her back on her feet, Joel Retornaz. A good hand is marred a little by a mistake by our skip. A point for Italy that equalized the score on 1-1.

13:31 – Erroraccio di Retornaz!

Bad play by Mosaner who fails to lean on the red. The blues risk the stolen hand.

13:25 – Very balanced end and extremely precise shots!

Surgical failure by Arman who manages to free the center from both Swiss guards but the Swiss recover with a double failure from De Cruz. Nice level of play, and now off with the last two rolls.

13:23 – Giovanella excellent start

De Cruz fails to overtake the guard, while Giovanella confirms the encouraging start with a highly accurate rejection. Italy that in this end will have the last shot.

13:18 – Switzerland closes the first end 1-0!

The yellow stone of the Italians was rejected. With a great hit and roll, Retornaz with a good shot leaves only one stone uncovered and the first end ends with a single point for the Swiss. An encouraging start for Mosaner and associates.

13:13 – Italy trying to track down Switzerland!

First real mistake by Michel who fails to get past the guard. We must take advantage of it!

13:10 – Switzerland that will have the last stone in the first end!

Game that develops in the central band. Switzerland will have the last stone in the first end, meanwhile a small malfunction of the sensor for the hog line. However, the game resumes.

13:08 – Switzerland with the underdogs!

A prohibitive challenge for our Azzurri who face a team that appeared on the ball: Switzerland, after losing the first match against Norway, has, in fact, found three consecutive victories against the Russian Olympic Committee, Denmark and Canada.

13:05 – Giovanella makes her debut, change in the blue line up!

The Italian quartet, made up of Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Mattia Giovanella (making their debut in this Olympics and replacing Simone Gonin) has not yet offered performances up to expectations. It is the young blue who makes the first launch in this first end.

12:50 pm – Welcome everyone! Italy to remove 0 from the win boxes!

Hello friends of Eurosport and welcome to the fifth match of the men’s curling team in this Olympics. After the initial four defeats, today the Azzurri must necessarily win.

THE CALENDAR OF ITALY

Thursday 10 February – 07.05 Italy-Great Britain ( 5-7 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Friday 11 February – 02.05 Italy-Sweden ( 3-9 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Saturday 12 February – 07.05 Italy-China (9-12) REPORT

Sunday 13 February – 02.05 Italy-Russia (7-10), 13.05 Italy-Switzerland 8-4

Monday 14 February – 07.05 Italy-Canada

Tuesday 15 February – 13.05 Italy-USA

Wednesday 16 February – 07.05 Italy-Denmark

Thursday 17 February – 02.05 Italy-Norway

THE COMPLETE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

This is the detailed day-by-day racing calendar: Beijing 2022 gets underway. The times indicated are the Italian ones.

HERE THE COMPLETE CALENDAR

