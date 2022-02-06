Winter Olympics – Dominik Fischnaller in bronze: Italy returns to the podium at the Games after 8 years. Ludwig wins

After 8 years of waiting the sledding Italy regains a medal at the Olympic Games. Dominik Fischnalleron his third participation in the Games, he breaks the taboo and goes to take a wonderful bronze in the men’s singles, a well-deserved medal that redeems the disappointment and bitterness he felt four years in Pyeongchang when the third step of the podium escaped him by a measly 2 thousandths .
Dominik Fischnaller di Bronzo !: the last descent of the Azzurro
And the great Armin was among those who rejoiced most for the victory of the South Tyrolean carabiniere, who, unlike the experience in South Korea, did not betray expectations even managing to remain in third place in the ranking and to close with the final time trial of 3’49 “686 behind the two unbeatable rulers of the race: Johannes Ludwig (Olympic champion with a record time of 3’48 “735) and the Austrian Wolfgang Kindl (silver with a time of 3’48 “895).
Third medal for Italy at these Games: 18th in the history of Italian sledding
Credit Photo Getty Images
