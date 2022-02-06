Winter Olympics – Dominik Fischnaller in bronze: Italy returns to the podium at the Games after 8 years. Ludwig wins

After 8 years of waiting the sledding Italy regains a medal at the Olympic Games. Dominik Fischnalleron his third participation in the Games, he breaks the taboo and goes to take a wonderful bronze in the men’s singles, a well-deserved medal that redeems the disappointment and bitterness he felt four years in Pyeongchang when the third step of the podium escaped him by a measly 2 thousandths .

Four years after that burning disappointment, on the obstinate and very fast gut of the National Sliding Center in Yanqing, Fischnaller has closed the circle, forgetting the Korean bitterness and hitting at the age of 28 a result that our country had lacked since the days of Armin Zoeggeler, the Cannibal – today dt of the Italian national sledding team – and an authentic sacred monster of the specialty, the only luge player to be able to boast six consecutive individual medals in the Winter Olympic Games.

And the great Armin was among those who rejoiced most for the victory of the South Tyrolean carabiniere, who, unlike the experience in South Korea, did not betray expectations even managing to remain in third place in the ranking and to close with the final time trial of 3’49 “686 behind the two unbeatable rulers of the race: Johannes Ludwig (Olympic champion with a record time of 3’48 “735) and the Austrian Wolfgang Kindl (silver with a time of 3’48 “895).

Dominik Fischnaller di Bronzo !: the last descent of the Azzurro

Third medal for Italy at these Games: 18th in the history of Italian sledding

After the silvers of Francesca Lollobrigida and the mixed short track relay also comes the first bronze for Italy in these Games with Dominik Fischnaller who becomes the 3rd Italian luge player to win a medal at the Games after the aforementioned Armin Zoeggeler and Paul Hildgartner . For the Italian movement this is the 18th medal in the specialty. And now that the ice has been broken, the blue will try to amaze the team relay also in the team-relay: difficult, but not impossible, that Italy can play the podium on that occasion as well. With this Fischnaller dreaming costs nothing!

Dominik Fischnaller rejoices for the bronze victory in the men’s singles toboggan in Beijing 2022 Credit Photo Getty Images

The other 3 heats that gave bronze to Fischnaller

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HEAT

Dominik Fischnaller closes in 57.361: he is third, relive his 1st heat

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SECOND HEAT

Dominik Fischnaller closes in 1: 54.805: he is third, relive his 2nd heat

THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE THIRD HAND

Fischnaller 4th time in the 3rd heat: relive his performance

