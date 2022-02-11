Winter Olympics Dorothea Wierer immense, Bronze in the 7.5 km sprint of the Beijing 2022 biathlon

Immense and infinite Dorothea Wierer who in the 7.5km biathlon sprint wins a splendid Bronze medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics behind the Norwegian Roiseland and the Swedish Elvira Oeberg. The 31-year-old South Tyrolean becomes so too the first Italian to win an individual Olympic medal in a biathlon competition.

The Azzurri champion, which it must be said did not start with the favors of the prediction, managed to beat the competition with two spectacular polygons, especially the second one where Dorry place one machine gun crazy. First individual Olympic medal for Dorotheaafter the two Bronzes in the mixed relay of Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. It’s history!

“Machine gun” Wierer: perfect shooting range in just 22 seconds

Beijing 2022 Wierer after the bronze: “I took off a burden, I gave everything” 31 MINUTES AGO

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

The chronicle of the sprint race

It is Mars Roeiseland that sets the record straight right away. The mistress of the world cup starts off (bib number 5) and immediately sets the best time at each time measurement. Behind her, the festival of error begins: Tiril Eckhoff, Justine Braisaz, Denise Herrmann (champion in the 20km) and Kristina Retzsova make a mistake from the ground and are immediately called out of the race for the medals.

Shortly thereafter, Hanna Sola and Anais Chevalier are also wrong, putting Dorothea Wierer in ideal conditions. The Italian is not a phenomenon on skis, but if the Sprint becomes a shooting competition then she can hope for the medal. Roeiseland flies off perfectly even in the standing session, but the 31-year-old born in Brunico begins to test the ground with 23.1 seconds of the shooting range on the ground.

After about halfway through the race the situation becomes self-evident in front of everyone. Mars Roeiseland – with double zero – travels towards the gold medal, Wierer needs a large standing shooting range to aim for the podium, Alimbekava and the others do harakiri and of truly dangerous they remain alone the Oeberg sisters. On the one hand Hanna, on the other Elvira.

At the first polygon, the one from the ground, Elvira is perfect, while Hanna makes a mistake (which will then become three standing) and says goodbye to dreams of glory. On the next lap, Elvira doubles, but arrives before her too the machine gun of Wierer. With less than 2km to go, the Swedish giant and the Italian phenomenon go head to head. Upon arrival, Dorothea prints the second half, but a great progression of the Scandinavian born in 1999 gives her the silver medal.

A little bad, for Dorothea Wierer it is a historic bronze medal (for all the reasons listed above), while for Elvira Oeberg and Marte Roeiseland (third consecutive medal in these games) it is nothing more than confirmation of a space season. On Sunday we are back on track for the Pursuit. LIVE from 10:00 (Italian time).

Wierer, legendary bronze! The highlights of the 7.5 km in 120 “

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering biathlon

Beijing 2022 Dorothea Wierer in history: the records of the blue star of biathlon 33 MINUTES AGO