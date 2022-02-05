Winter Olympics, Elena Curtoni in solitary confinement after direct contact with positive on the flight to China

Beijing 2022
Alpine skiing in Beijing 2022: competitions, calendar, regulations
02/11/2021 at 13:30
Last night the news of the positivity that, I play it, has already had to say goodbye to its second participation on the most important stage. But, the bad news doesn’t stop there. In addition to the inevitable isolation even for his cousin Dominik, being roommates, our expedition has to face another thorny problem, this time as regards the alpine skiing sector. As it turns out, Elena Curtoni, Italian speed specialist and who celebrated her 31st birthday on Thursday, had close contact with a positive who traveled close to her by plane and will have to undertake the same protocol as Dominik Fischnaller. Specifically, the Morbegno native skier will have to undergo two molecular swabs per day and can continue to train only by means of a sort of “bubble”.
The fears related to Covid-19, as unfortunately was foreseeable, are returning forcefully to the fore just a few hours from the official start of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The hope is that, both for Elena Curtoni and Dominik Fischnaller, the response of the pads will continue to give good news and that, therefore, our standard bearers will be able to concentrate only on their respective races under the Five Circles.
Curtoni: “Super G my race, in Beijing as a protagonist”
