Winter Olympics, Federica Brignone collapses after her Super-G debacle

How was it at Curtainjust a year ago, Federica Brignone comes out defeated and disappointed by this test that has seen Switzerland dominate Lara Gut Behrami. And despite the fact that she enjoyed all the favors, on the eve of this women’s Super-G in alpine skiing at Olympic Games winter 2022 from Beijing. Times have decreed the best. AND Federica was not among them. His anger, despair and perhaps even a sort of posthumous self-criticism marked the moments following the realization that he had grabbed a seventh place, not very rewarding afterwards. silver conquered.

Winter Olympics, the despair of Federica Brignone, 7th in the Super-G

At the end of the race he threw up his despair, despite being aware that the track did not adapt to his peculiarities and the other blue ones. There Brignone started from this theme:

“The track is trivial, there are no difficulties – he said – I tried to do my best in these conditions but my best performance was simply not enough today”. As we said, Federica she had a collapse, a sort of admission of inferiority compared to her colleagues today who reached incredible times and won the podium: “I have to accept that today I was not the best – she explained to Raisport microphones -. I’m sorry about how I’m skiing in Super-G this year ”.

Winter Olympics, the Brignone and the unsuitable track

Blame the track? “It’s not an excuse, I’m just not the best in these conditions – added the blue – If I had cag ** a under it would have been much worse”. Regarding the reaction in view of the combined, the Brignone he then added:

“Life goes on, in the end it is a ski race even if it is an Olympic one – he said again -. I can’t control what the track is like and what the others are doing: I did what I could do and I’m proud of it ”. “I gave what I had, I went all the way down without fear of making a mistake – adds Brignone – I am competitive on difficult sections, on tracks like this I am not the best”.

In the race, in addition to the seventh place of Federica Brignonethe 10th place of Elena Curtoni while Marta Bassino closed in 17th place. Francesca Marsaglia even in 22nd position.

