Winter Olympics, Federica Brignone specifies: “Milan-Cortina is a goal, now head to this season”

Federica Brignone and Milan-Cortina 2026. Of course, nothing is certain with 4 years left, but the champion Azzurra does not close the doors to the Olympics at home after the rumors that had circulated in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics is a goal that any Italian skier cares about, in the cradle of winter sports that are the Italian mountains.
Milan-Cortina 2026 is a goal
Federica Brignone wanted to clarify: “After having taken part in all the competitions and tests in the Olympic program held up to now with a consistency of performance at a high level, I want to continue to stay focused on the next appointments that await me this week. ‘Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics is a goal that any Italian skier cares about, in the cradle of winter sports that are the Italian mountains. At this moment in my career, however, I prefer to focus on the current season where I have so far won a silver medal Olympic in giant and I occupy the third position in the general classification of the World Cup. But above all I have not thought of my possible presence in four years as an athlete, ambassador or fan in an Olympics that will pay close attention to environmental sustainability, a I expect that it touches me closely. What is certain is that I will not lose Milan-Cortina 2026 for any reason in the world “.
“This test went very badly. I don’t have a good feeling, I didn’t even find it today on this track, since the third corner I immediately slipped and I couldn’t even pull the corner I missed the other day today. I braked so much that I stopped. I can’t make any difference. I only do well in the 4 curves of the wall below, they are not enough. Everything else sucks. I go on tilt mentally, I have no good feeling, I am not leaning , I don’t want to speed, I’m not closed, I don’t find the sensations I had on the descent this year and I really don’t know how to ski. It’s like I went down with fear, even if this is the easiest descent we have done this ‘year. If I deserve the place to race downhill it’s because I can be competitive in combined, but then I have no chance. I don’t know, I have to be brainwashed. “
