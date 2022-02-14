Winter Olympics, Federica Brignone specifies: “Milan-Cortina is a goal, now head to this season”

Federica Brignone and Milan-Cortina 2026. Of course, nothing is certain with 4 years left, but the champion Azzurra does not close the doors to the Olympics at home after the rumors that had circulated in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics is a goal that any Italian skier cares about, in the cradle of winter sports that are the Italian mountains.

Milan-Cortina 2026 is a goal

Beijing 2022 Irene Curtoni takes us to discover the women’s downhill track 5 HOURS AGO

Federica Brignone wanted to clarify: “After having taken part in all the competitions and tests in the Olympic program held up to now with a consistency of performance at a high level, I want to continue to stay focused on the next appointments that await me this week. ‘Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics is a goal that any Italian skier cares about, in the cradle of winter sports that are the Italian mountains. At this moment in my career, however, I prefer to focus on the current season where I have so far won a silver medal Olympic in giant and I occupy the third position in the general classification of the World Cup. But above all I have not thought of my possible presence in four years as an athlete, ambassador or fan in an Olympics that will pay close attention to environmental sustainability, a I expect that it touches me closely. What is certain is that I will not lose Milan-Cortina 2026 for any reason in the world “.

What he had said to Repubblica (all denied)

Federica Brignone he is not well and screams it to the world: after the silver in the giant, the 7th place in the Super-G and a not thrilling test in downhill (31a with +2 “70 from the first), the blue gets discouraged. Here are his words from the page of “Republic“.

I won’t be in Milan-Cortina, since the Olympic spirit will be missing “

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

Brignone: “I can’t interpret the track well”

Her words

“This test went very badly. I don’t have a good feeling, I didn’t even find it today on this track, since the third corner I immediately slipped and I couldn’t even pull the corner I missed the other day today. I braked so much that I stopped. I can’t make any difference. I only do well in the 4 curves of the wall below, they are not enough. Everything else sucks. I go on tilt mentally, I have no good feeling, I am not leaning , I don’t want to speed, I’m not closed, I don’t find the sensations I had on the descent this year and I really don’t know how to ski. It’s like I went down with fear, even if this is the easiest descent we have done this ‘year. If I deserve the place to race downhill it’s because I can be competitive in combined, but then I have no chance. I don’t know, I have to be brainwashed. “

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering alpine skiing

Beijing 2022 Why believe in Goggia’s enterprise: the examples of Maier and Zurbriggen 7 HOURS AGO