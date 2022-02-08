Winter Olympics – Feuz gold in the men’s downhill, the medal for the Italians fades with Paris 6th

It was said that the downhill skiers came out of this track, and indeed they did. It is no coincidence then if Beat Feuz enters the legend in Beijing 2022, signing the grand slam of alpine skiing – if it can be defined as such – with Olympic gold as the last piece of a career studded with successes and cups. Cannonball trembles until the descent of Johan Clarey, silver for only one tenth and 41 years old the longest-lived medal in alpine skiing. And as usual when it comes to the Olympics, Matthias Mayer drops the ace up his sleeve, bronze but very attached to Feuz. For the Italians, the dream of a medal fades at the first useful opportunity in alpine skiing, notwithstanding Dominik Paris was in the lead in the first half of the track, finishing sixth at half a second.

Show on a Yanqing “Rock” track that hides numerous traps despite the wind giving a respite after the race was moved the previous day. A lot of uncertainty about the final outcome, also because there were many contenders for the medal, starting with Vincent Kriechmayr, who opens the dance but is immediately surprised by the speed of the track. He is not the only one, in fact his time trial remains the lowest for some time, until his compatriot Matthias Mayer pulls out the ace in the hole, a classic at the Winter Olympics. However, the 2014 Sochi champion is missing something in the final stretch in smoothness to achieve the perfect race.

Party “on the sly” this season compared to how we have been used to seeing him, a Beat Feuz it only mattered to conquer the one metal that was missing from his collection, after the silver in Super G and the bronze in descent four years earlier. So it was, with a race of his sealed just by final overtaking on Mayer in the last sector, detaching him by 16 cents. In between, there is space for Johan Clarey, who from over 40 in a few weeks obtains two places of honor in two of the most important contexts for a downhill skier: first the second step of the podium in Kitzbühel, then the Olympic silver. A late blossomed career that never sets: now he is the oldest on the podium in the World Cup, World Championships and Olympics in alpine skiing.

The top-10

With Clarey’s surprise medal James Crawford’s dream vanishes, who achieves the best performance of his career, but has to settle for fourth place for a handful of cents. Those who are disappointed with empty hands are the main favorite of the race, Aleksandre Aamodt Kilde, who does not take advantage of the advantage of having carried out one more test than many others and, perhaps taken by emotion, commits several mistakes that even exclude him from the podium speech immediately after the descents of the Canadian and the winner.

Overall good performance by Dominik Paris, with an advantage of almost three tenths in the first part of the track. Once again the Olympic medal fades to the blue by a few tenths, the little bit that it has lost in the most technical part. To evaluate whether today’s sixth place hurts less than that bitter fourth in South Korea. Domme the leader of the general classification of the World Cup Marco Odermatt, even if the real Olympics for him have yet to begin. The big names are all there, even if it is a pity not to have seen the great Kjetil Jansrud again after the call-up just a few months after the Crusader broke, but the Norwegian decided to forfeit just before the start of the race. So for the first time after three editions, and the second in the last eight, a Norwegian does not win the medal in their five-star race.

1. B. FEUZ (SUI) 1: 42.69 2. J. CLAREY (FRA) +0.10 3. M. MAYER (AUT) +0.16 4. J. CRAWFORD (CAN) +0.23 5. AA KILDE (NOR) +0.51 6. D. PARIS (ITA) +0.52 7. M. ODERMATT (SUI) +0.71 8. V. KRIECHMAYR (AUT) +0.76 9. M. FRANZ (AUT) +0.83 10. B. KLINE (SLO) +1.06

The other Italians

There were three cards, more or less medal, of the Italians in male descent. He seemed to have found a good feeling with the track right from the start Christof Innerhofer, which is why one could expect an exploit to return to the podium eight years after the last time he had gone downhill there. Instead the 37 year old from Gais he is taken by surprise by the first trap of the track, he almost sits down and can’t stay on track. Good proof of Matteo Marsaglia, for several minutes on the virtual podium, in the end 15th detached by 1 “37. Impossible even for Dominik Paris to establish himself on such a stage, the curse of gold in men’s downhill continues from the 1952 Olympics, when Zeno Colò gave Italy the first five-circle medal in the history of skiing alpine.

