Winter Olympics – Feuz gold in the men’s downhill, the medal for the Italians fades with Paris 6th

It was said that the downhill skiers came out of this track, and indeed they did. It is no coincidence then if Beat Feuz enters the legend in Beijing 2022, signing the grand slam of alpine skiing – if it can be defined as such – with Olympic gold as the last piece of a career studded with successes and cups. Cannonball trembles until the descent of Johan Clarey, silver for only one tenth and 41 years old the longest-lived medal in alpine skiing. And as usual when it comes to the Olympics, Matthias Mayer drops the ace up his sleeve, bronze but very attached to Feuz. For the Italians, the dream of a medal fades at the first useful opportunity in alpine skiing, notwithstanding Dominik Paris was in the lead in the first half of the track, finishing sixth at half a second.
Party “on the sly” this season compared to how we have been used to seeing him, a Beat Feuz it only mattered to conquer the one metal that was missing from his collection, after the silver in Super G and the bronze in descent four years earlier. So it was, with a race of his sealed just by final overtaking on Mayer in the last sector, detaching him by 16 cents. In between, there is space for Johan Clarey, who from over 40 in a few weeks obtains two places of honor in two of the most important contexts for a downhill skier: first the second step of the podium in Kitzbühel, then the Olympic silver. A late blossomed career that never sets: now he is the oldest on the podium in the World Cup, World Championships and Olympics in alpine skiing.
The top-10
Overall good performance by Dominik Paris, with an advantage of almost three tenths in the first part of the track. Once again the Olympic medal fades to the blue by a few tenths, the little bit that it has lost in the most technical part. To evaluate whether today’s sixth place hurts less than that bitter fourth in South Korea. Domme the leader of the general classification of the World Cup Marco Odermatt, even if the real Olympics for him have yet to begin. The big names are all there, even if it is a pity not to have seen the great Kjetil Jansrud again after the call-up just a few months after the Crusader broke, but the Norwegian decided to forfeit just before the start of the race. So for the first time after three editions, and the second in the last eight, a Norwegian does not win the medal in their five-star race.
|1. B. FEUZ (SUI)
|1: 42.69
|2. J. CLAREY (FRA)
|+0.10
|3. M. MAYER (AUT)
|+0.16
|4. J. CRAWFORD (CAN)
|+0.23
|5. AA KILDE (NOR)
|+0.51
|6. D. PARIS (ITA)
|+0.52
|7. M. ODERMATT (SUI)
|+0.71
|8. V. KRIECHMAYR (AUT)
|+0.76
|9. M. FRANZ (AUT)
|+0.83
|10. B. KLINE (SLO)
|+1.06
The other Italians
