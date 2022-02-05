Winter Olympics, Francesca Lollobrigida makes history! Silver in the 3000 m, first medal for Italy in Beijing 2022

From today she will no longer be only the great-granddaughter of Gina Lollobrigida. No, in the eyes of Italy Francesca Lollobrigida she will be the skater who gave Italy the first medal of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, a silver that our colors had not seen in the discipline for 16 years since Fabris’ time at the 2006 Turin Games. A historic metal for the native athlete of Frascati which becomes the first blue on the long track to get on the podium in five circles dispelling a taboo that had lasted for decades, given that before today no Italian had ever achieved such an important result at the Winter Olympics.

What a birthday present!

At the third participation in the Five Circles event, Francesca Lollobrigida gives herself the best gift for her 31 years – she will turn them on Monday 7 February – going to take the silver medal in the 3000 meters closing with a time of 3’58 “06 at behind only the champion and Martian of the competition, the dominant Irene Schouten Olympic champion with a time of 3’56 “08. The Canadian Isabelle Weidemann closes the podium with a time of 3’58” 64.

Wonderful Lollobrigida! Silver in the 3000m, here is the screaming ending!

The Lazio skater started strong in the 10th and last heat and was in the lead up to the second kilometer, but then she had to give way to the return of Schouten who made the greater resistance prevail and in the last two laps she took the head without letting go more. Not bad, however, for Francesca who tomorrow evening will receive the chased and much desired medal and who crosses a finish line that can only instill confidence for the next appointments and above all for the Mass Start, the reference race for Lollo and in which she will try to grant the BIS. After all, the appetite, once you get on that podium and touch the sky with your finger, comes eating.

