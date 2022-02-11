Winter Olympics, Ghiotto, what a feat! Bronze in the 10,000 meters, won by Van Der Poel

A Davide Ghiotto of anthology on the Ice Ribbon in Beijing! The blue has extracted the best version of himself on 10,000 meters from the cylinder, surprising opponents much more quoted. Driven by the heat of a legendary Nils van der Poel, the blue gritted his teeth closing with a stratospheric chrono of 12: 45.98, valid for the third final position behind the Swedish and Dutch Patrick Roest. For van der Poel it is a gold second after his triumph in the 5000 meters and after having lifted the World Cup last year. For Ghiotto, on the other hand, it is the revenge after the dull 8th position on the 5000.

Van der Poel world record, Roest silver

Ghiotto, from Altavilla Vicentina, thus replicates the medal that compatriot Nicola Tumolero snatched over the same distance in the PyeongChang 2018 edition. conquered the most precious metal on the longest distance, after having already placed on the highest step of the podium in the 5000 meters. The Swede closes with a new world record in 12: 30.74. Behind him the Dutch Patrick Roest (12: 44.59), Davide Ghiotto (12: 45.98), and a disappointing Jorrit Bergsma (12: 48.94). .

The other blue in the race on the Ice Ribbon, the rookie Michele Malfatti, closes in 9th position with a time of 13: 01.42. A tedious and character test by the 27-year-old from Trento, who in the run alongside Patrick Roest never sinks into despair and holds up against the titanic oranje until the end.

The final ranking

1 – van der POEL Nils (SWE) 12: 30.74 (WR)

2 – ROEST Patrick (NED) 12: 44.59 +13.85

3 – GHIOTTO Davide (ITA) 12: 45.98 +15.24

4 – BERGSMA Jorrit (NED) 12: 48.94 +18.20

5 – RUMYANTSEV Alexander (ROC) 12: 51.33 +20.59

6 – FISH Graeme (CAN) 12: 58.80 +28.06

7 – BECKERT Patrick (GER) 13: 01.23 +30.49

8 – BLOEMEN Ted-Jan (CAN) 13: 01.39 +30.65

9 – MALFATTI Michele (ITA) 13: 01.42 +30.68

10 – SWINGS Bart (BEL) 13: 02.43 +31.69

11 – TSUCHIYA Ryosuke (JAP) 13: 02.49 +31.75

12 – MICHAEL Peter (NZL) 13: 33.53 +1: 02.79

