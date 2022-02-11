Winter Olympics, Ghiotto, what a feat! Bronze in the 10,000 meters, won by Van Der Poel

Beijing 2022
Lollobrigida, what bad luck! Fourth less than two seconds from the podium
21 HOURS AGO
Greedy for applause: relive the bronze in the 10,000 m
Van der Poel world record, Roest silver
Ghiotto, from Altavilla Vicentina, thus replicates the medal that compatriot Nicola Tumolero snatched over the same distance in the PyeongChang 2018 edition. conquered the most precious metal on the longest distance, after having already placed on the highest step of the podium in the 5000 meters. The Swede closes with a new world record in 12: 30.74. Behind him the Dutch Patrick Roest (12: 44.59), Davide Ghiotto (12: 45.98), and a disappointing Jorrit Bergsma (12: 48.94). .
Malfatti, proof of character! Ninth position alongside Roest silver
The other blue in the race on the Ice Ribbon, the rookie Michele Malfatti, closes in 9th position with a time of 13: 01.42. A tedious and character test by the 27-year-old from Trento, who in the run alongside Patrick Roest never sinks into despair and holds up against the titanic oranje until the end.
The final ranking
1 – van der POEL Nils (SWE) 12: 30.74 (WR)
2 – ROEST Patrick (NED) 12: 44.59 +13.85
3 – GHIOTTO Davide (ITA) 12: 45.98 +15.24
4 – BERGSMA Jorrit (NED) 12: 48.94 +18.20
5 – RUMYANTSEV Alexander (ROC) 12: 51.33 +20.59
6 – FISH Graeme (CAN) 12: 58.80 +28.06
7 – BECKERT Patrick (GER) 13: 01.23 +30.49
8 – BLOEMEN Ted-Jan (CAN) 13: 01.39 +30.65
9 – MALFATTI Michele (ITA) 13: 01.42 +30.68
10 – SWINGS Bart (BEL) 13: 02.43 +31.69
11 – TSUCHIYA Ryosuke (JAP) 13: 02.49 +31.75
12 – MICHAEL Peter (NZL) 13: 33.53 +1: 02.79
