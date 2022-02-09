Winter Olympics, Ice Skating Beijing 2022 – “The biggest scandal in our sport”, van der Poel against Holland

Thus van der Poel, who was not happy with the presence in Beijing of the sports scientist Sander van Ginkel, who had declared that he wanted to create conditions as favorable as possible for his men: “I mean that I have the utmost respect for the Dutch skaters and the ice skaters in the oval, but we have to discuss fair play in our sport and that’s anything but fair play, this is corruption. Trying to make things profitable. for you using unethical methods… I don’t understand how the Dutch federation can let this happen and I don’t understand why they want the world to know. “
“It is not only embarrassing for the federation, but also for the athletes. This is the biggest scandal in our sport. We have had cases of doping, and I don’t see these as any less serious problems.”
He then added
“Different skaters benefit from different types of ice. The Dutch are used to high quality ice. They want it to be good so they can set fast times and take more medals. So they have a person whose job is to measure the conditions of the ice. ice and put pressure on employees to change it for their benefit. ”
“They are completely open that they do it in official communications. In my world this is not the kind of sport we should be doing. I think there is a very clear line as to what is unethical to do, like this, and I believe not if you talk about it publicly. We have to take care of the sport we want to do. “
