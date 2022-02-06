Winter Olympics, Italy-China 8-4: Constantini-Mosaner struck the seventh consecutive victory

Beijing 2022
The “Team Aglio” returns to amaze in Olympic curling
By virtue of the sweaty Canadian victory over the Czech Republic (6-5 at the extra end), the decisive match to secure 1st place in the group will be against Sweden, at 13.05 on Sunday 6 February. With a win, Italy could still close the 1st place practice with one round to spare.
Italy does not stop anymore: 8-4 also to China, the highlights
The chronicle of the race
With a head free from pressures induced by the classification, the Azzurri command the match from start to finish: for two consecutive ends, the Italian duo steals the hand of the Chinese flying on 4-0: the first end brings home 3 gold points for the blues, clever in surrounding the Chinese stone in the button, and then sweeping it away with a surgical throw from a Stefania Constantini in a state of grace.
Another Constantini masterpiece! Three points for Italy
A cautious game of guards rewards the Azzurri again at the second end, relegating the hosts to a 0-4 deficit. At the height of the first part of the race, Constantini gives us another shot from the film library, to clip the wings of the Chinese comeback before the break.
Crazy pass and smile, Constantini is a marvel
At 5-1, the Azzurri run into a physiological drop in tension: a failure by Amos Mosaner opens the way to three easy points for the Chinese, who drastically shorten the fifth end at 5-4. But an impeccable management of the advantage allows the Azzurri to carry out this seventh victory: once again, Constantini and Mosaner triumph for coldness, fluidity and excellent communication. Saving even a power play, the blues do not concede even a point in the end following the fifth, closing on 8-4.
“The most useless shot in history!” Ling’s madness
The updated ranking
|COUNTRY
|PLAY
|WINS
|DEFEATS
|Italy (Q)
|7
|7
|0
|Canada
|7
|5
|2
|Great Britain
|7
|5
|2
|Sweden
|8
|5
|3
|Norway
|7
|4
|3
|USE
|7
|3
|4
|Czech republic
|8
|3
|5
|Swiss
|7
|2
|5
|China
|8
|2
|6
|Australia
|8
|1
|7
DOUBLE MIXED, THE AZZURRI’S COMMITMENTS
Sunday 6 February, 13.05: Italy-Sweden (group)
Monday 7 February, 2.05 am: Canada-Italy (group)
Monday 7 February, 13.05 DOUBLE MIXED SEMIFINALS
Tuesday 8 February, 7.05am. POSSIBLE FINAL FOR THE BRONZE
Tuesday 8 February, 1.00 pm EVENTUAL FINAL FOR THE GOLD
*Italian time
Sport Explainer: discovering curling
