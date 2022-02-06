Winter Olympics, Italy-China 8-4: Constantini-Mosaner struck the seventh consecutive victory

For Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner the sky is always bluer: the magical Italian mixed doubles curling duo also sank the China of SuYuan Fan and Zhi Ling with a final score of 8-4, thus signing a seventh consecutive historic victory. In the standings, Italy places a serious risk on first place in the group, after having already achieved the mathematical certainty of qualifying for the semifinals thanks to a 7-5 victory over Great Britain.

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

Beijing 2022 The “Team Aglio” returns to amaze in Olympic curling 2 HOURS AGO

By virtue of the sweaty Canadian victory over the Czech Republic (6-5 at the extra end), the decisive match to secure 1st place in the group will be against Sweden, at 13.05 on Sunday 6 February. With a win, Italy could still close the 1st place practice with one round to spare.

Italy does not stop anymore: 8-4 also to China, the highlights

The chronicle of the race

With a head free from pressures induced by the classification, the Azzurri command the match from start to finish: for two consecutive ends, the Italian duo steals the hand of the Chinese flying on 4-0: the first end brings home 3 gold points for the blues, clever in surrounding the Chinese stone in the button, and then sweeping it away with a surgical throw from a Stefania Constantini in a state of grace.

Another Constantini masterpiece! Three points for Italy

A cautious game of guards rewards the Azzurri again at the second end, relegating the hosts to a 0-4 deficit. At the height of the first part of the race, Constantini gives us another shot from the film library, to clip the wings of the Chinese comeback before the break.

Crazy pass and smile, Constantini is a marvel

At 5-1, the Azzurri run into a physiological drop in tension: a failure by Amos Mosaner opens the way to three easy points for the Chinese, who drastically shorten the fifth end at 5-4. But an impeccable management of the advantage allows the Azzurri to carry out this seventh victory: once again, Constantini and Mosaner triumph for coldness, fluidity and excellent communication. Saving even a power play, the blues do not concede even a point in the end following the fifth, closing on 8-4.

“The most useless shot in history!” Ling’s madness

The updated ranking

COUNTRY PLAY WINS DEFEATS Italy (Q) 7 7 0 Canada 7 5 2 Great Britain 7 5 2 Sweden 8 5 3 Norway 7 4 3 USE 7 3 4 Czech republic 8 3 5 Swiss 7 2 5 China 8 2 6 Australia 8 1 7

DOUBLE MIXED, THE AZZURRI’S COMMITMENTS

Sunday 6 February, 13.05: Italy-Sweden (group)

Monday 7 February, 2.05 am: Canada-Italy (group)

Monday 7 February, 13.05 DOUBLE MIXED SEMIFINALS

Tuesday 8 February, 7.05am. POSSIBLE FINAL FOR THE BRONZE

Tuesday 8 February, 1.00 pm EVENTUAL FINAL FOR THE GOLD

*Italian time

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering curling

Beijing 2022 Italy does not stop anymore: 8-4 also to China, the highlights 5 HOURS AGO