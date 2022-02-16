Winter Olympics – Italy out despite the 10-3 over Denmark: China condemns us

Italy has put its heart into it, but too late. With Denmark the cinderella of the group (one victory and seven defeats) came the second consecutive victory (10-3) after the success over the US Olympic champions.

Unfortunately, China’s 6-5 victory over Switzerland mathematically eliminates the Azzurri from the race to the semifinals with one round to spare. The national teams already qualified for the semi-finals are Great Britain (7-1), Sweden (7-1), Canada (5-3).

The Chinese overturned a very tight match against the Swiss at the last end: the two points strung on the last hand sound like a condemnation for the Azzurri, who in the event of a catch in the standings would still lose in direct clashes. Great Britain’s 8-6 victory over Russia, which could have kept us alive only in the event of a different result between Switzerland and China, is useless.

The match report

The first half of the race revolves around the freeze game and a lot of study. The discriminating factor that launches us forward is the inefficiency of the Danish skip Mikkel Krause, who recorded a measly 30% in takeouts at the end of the first 5 ends. The Italians take a fraction to fuel: Denmark takes advantage of a fallacious bank game by Joel Retornaz, and finds themselves with the opportunity to impose a cold three of a kind. Krause, however, does not make the most of his hammer, settling for two points.

Italy can immediately get back on track at the second end: Denmark completely misses the target on the third last and penultimate pitch, allowing Retornaz to remove the only poisonous Scandinavian stone from the house. 2-2 and downhill game. Subsequently, the blues stole the first hand of the match thanks to Krause’s myopia, definitely far from the optimal focus to affect the key moments. The Danes re-enter the game just before the break, giving up the hammer at 3-5.

Perfect failure of Retornaz, four points for Italy

Upon returning from the break, the blues trim the lethal tug: with the hammer again available, they keep the Danes away from the house. Retornaz’s rejection allows Italy to impose four heavy points, flying on the 9-3. Denmark wave the white flag in the seventh end, once they have collected the final 10-3.

Denmark misses the last shot, Italy wins

THE CALENDAR OF ITALY

Thursday 10 February – 07.05 Italy-Great Britain ( 5-7 )

( ) Friday 11 February – 02.05 Italy-Sweden ( 3-9 )

( ) Saturday 12 February – 07.05 Italy-China ( 9-12 )

( ) Sunday 13 February – 02.05 Italy-Russia ( 7-10 ), 13.05 Italy-Switzerland ( 8-4 )

( ), 13.05 ( ) Monday 14 February – 07.05 Italy-Canada (3-7)

Tuesday 15 February – 13.05 Italy-USA (4-10)

Wednesday 16 February – 07.05 Italy-Denmark (10-3)

Thursday 17 February – 02.05 Italy-Norway

