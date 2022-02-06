Winter Olympics Italy-Sweden 12-8: Constantini-Mosaner make 8 out of 8: epic first place in the mixed doubles group

Beijing 2022
Italy-Sweden: Constantini and Mosaner triumph 12-8
12 HOURS AGO
The chronicle of the race
The first act opens in the name of errors: the Azzurri risk embarking already at the first end, when the opponents are unable to transform a delicious three-point hand, limiting themselves to two. From there, however, although not without flaws, Italy triggers the comeback: Mosaner, fresh from an opaque test against China, grows in precision to place a fundamental draw at the third end.
Italy steals the second consecutive hand at the fourth end, for a matter of millimeters. Back from the break at 3-2, three sudden reversals set the stage for a terrific final: a rejection by De Val at the fifth end gives Sweden three heavy points, but the soul of the Azzurri reappeared on the Swedish 5-3; a shot from Constantini’s film library gives us 5 points. After a second Swedish resistance, the eighth end is decisive: on 8-8, despite yet another flaw by Mosaner, the Italian hammer scores four historical points!
On the other tracks, the coup from Norway puts one between Canada and Sweden at risk. There are already three qualified for the semifinals: Italy, Great Britain and Norway.
Italy also beats Sweden: 12-8 in comeback and first place, the highlights
The updated ranking
|COUNTRY
|PLAY
|WON
|LOST
|Italy
|8
|8
|0
|Canada
|8
|5
|3
|Great Britain
|8
|5
|3
|Norway
|8
|5
|3
|Sweden
|9
|5
|4
|Czech republic
|8
|3
|5
|Swiss
|8
|3
|5
|USE
|8
|3
|5
|China
|8
|2
|6
|Australia
|9
|2
|6
DOUBLE MIXED, THE AZZURRI’S COMMITMENTS
Monday 7 February, 2.05 am: Canada-Italy (group)
Monday 7 February, 13.05 DOUBLE MIXED SEMIFINALS
Tuesday 8 February, 7.05am. POSSIBLE FINAL FOR THE BRONZE
Tuesday 8 February, 1.00 pm EVENTUAL FINAL FOR THE GOLD
*Italian time
HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER
Sport Explainer: discovering curling
Beijing 2022
Stunning Constantini-Mosaner! 7-5 to Great Britain and semifinal
YESTERDAY AT 14:00
Beijing 2022
LIVE! Italy-Great Britain: Mosaner and Constantini win 7-5
YESTERDAY AT 11:40