Winter Olympics Italy-Sweden 12-8: Constantini-Mosaner make 8 out of 8: epic first place in the mixed doubles group

Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner have outdone each other. Again. On the Ice Cube rink, the mixed doubles duo snatched a 12-8 win against Sweden after a roller coaster match. The eighth wonder, for Stefania and Amos, is also the certainty of first place in the group. The Azzurri will therefore challenge the fourth classified in the group in the semifinal, which will end on the Italian night of 7 February. What could have been a direct confrontation with Canada therefore becomes a pure formality. Now for the two boys from Cortina and Cembra, the doors of a surreal glory, certainly unexpected, open wide. With eyes shining with passion but a cold mind, the two boys have conquered the first acts of the blue stage in these Winter Olympics. Now the appointment is with glory: the semifinals will be held on 7 February at 13.05 Italian time.

The chronicle of the race

The first act opens in the name of errors: the Azzurri risk embarking already at the first end, when the opponents are unable to transform a delicious three-point hand, limiting themselves to two. From there, however, although not without flaws, Italy triggers the comeback: Mosaner, fresh from an opaque test against China, grows in precision to place a fundamental draw at the third end.

Italy steals the second consecutive hand at the fourth end, for a matter of millimeters. Back from the break at 3-2, three sudden reversals set the stage for a terrific final: a rejection by De Val at the fifth end gives Sweden three heavy points, but the soul of the Azzurri reappeared on the Swedish 5-3; a shot from Constantini’s film library gives us 5 points. After a second Swedish resistance, the eighth end is decisive: on 8-8, despite yet another flaw by Mosaner, the Italian hammer scores four historical points!

On the other tracks, the coup from Norway puts one between Canada and Sweden at risk. There are already three qualified for the semifinals: Italy, Great Britain and Norway.

The updated ranking

COUNTRY PLAY WON LOST Italy 8 8 0 Canada 8 5 3 Great Britain 8 5 3 Norway 8 5 3 Sweden 9 5 4 Czech republic 8 3 5 Swiss 8 3 5 USE 8 3 5 China 8 2 6 Australia 9 2 6

DOUBLE MIXED, THE AZZURRI’S COMMITMENTS

Monday 7 February, 2.05 am: Canada-Italy (group)

Monday 7 February, 13.05 DOUBLE MIXED SEMIFINALS

Tuesday 8 February, 7.05am. POSSIBLE FINAL FOR THE BRONZE

Tuesday 8 February, 1.00 pm EVENTUAL FINAL FOR THE GOLD

*Italian time

