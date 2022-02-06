Winter Olympics, legend Arianna Fontana: all the records of the most successful Italian on the ice

In particular, this victory is a historical page for Arianna Fontana. On the occasion, the blue flag bearer at Pyeongchang 2018, she became lonely the athlete with the most Olympic medals in short-track reaching 9 and by detaching the legends Apolo Anton Ohno and Viktor An from one unit. Moreover, in the history of ice sports, only the Dutch skater Ireen Wüst boasts more podiums than the blue: 11.
Furthermore, in the Italian context, only Stefania Belmondo has collected more Olympic podiums than Arianna Fontana in the Winter Olympic Games, but the Valtellinese moved to a distance of lead ready to reach the double figures.
A historic silver therefore for Arianna, who is confirmed once again, thanks also in this case to her companions Martina and Arianna Valcepina, Pietro Sighel and Andrea Cassinelli, proving to be further elite of world ice.
