Winter Olympics, LIVE! Italy-Denmark 10-3: Azzurri out despite the 10-3 over Denmark

Thanks anyway guys! The Italy of men’s curling is eliminated one round in advance from the single round. The Azzurri won 10-3 over Denmark, closing the match at the seventh end. Danes already eliminated mathematically, while the Italy of Mosaner, Retornaz, Arman, Gonin and Giovanella is penultimate with 3 wins and 5 defeats after the reactions against Switzerland and the United States. China’s 6-5 victory over Switzerland mathematically condemns us to elimination.

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

Beijing 2022 Men’s tournament: Mosaner’s Italy qualifies if … A DAY AGO

09:48 – China wins, Italy out

It is not even necessary to wait for the final result of Great Britain-Russia: Italy is officially eliminated. China’s 6-5 victory over Switzerland is a doom. The Chinese recovered two points at the last and decisive end. Great Britain’s 8-6 victory over Russia is useless.

09:46 – Critical situation

Only one more shot available for China and Switzerland. The hosts have the hammer, and are in a favorable position. Meanwhile, Great Britain has a narrow advantage over Russia (7-6) at the last end.

09:44 – The highlights of the Azzurri victory

Italy does its duty: 10-3 to Denmark, the highlights

09:23 – Switzerland ahead at the last end!

The Swiss scored an excellent draw to close the ninth end with a point in their favor. At the last partial the Swiss are ahead 5-4! Just the news we needed. If they win, Switzerland should lose their next match against Sweden. Great Britain, on the other hand, extends 7-4 over Russia. So good.

09:14 – Now we need two favors

Great Britain controls Russia 6-4 at the eighth end, balance between Switzerland and China, with the result nailed to 4-4 after eight ends.

09:06 – Watch out for China!

If China wins against Switzerland, we will be out. In the eventual final ballot, we would lose the count of the direct clashes.

09:00 – Italy closes the games at the 7th end, 10-3!

Denmark surrenders !! An overflowing Italy outclasses Denmark 10-3, waving the white flag. Now eyes on Great Britain-Russia and Switzerland-China.

Denmark misses the last shot, Italy wins

08:44 – Colpaccio Italy! 9-3

AMAZING! Italy manages to clear the house from Danish stones and put four points in the sixth end. A tug that could already prove decisive.

Perfect failure of Retornaz, four points for Italy

08:39 – Italy-Denmark 5-3

Last four stones to play in this sixth end. The house is haunted by blue stones. There are spaces and angles to engrave. We will see Krause’s moves.

08:34 – It resumes!

Italy with the hammer. We must continue to rage on the myopia of a decidedly subdued Krause. Great Britain are doing us a big favor: they are 5-2 ahead of Russia at half-time.

08:25 – 5-3 at the break

At home practically deserted, Italy does not take advantage of its chance to stretch. The Danes find the vital rejection to reach 5-3. We will return from the break with the hammer at our disposal.

08:13 – Let’s fly away! Italy-Denmark 5-2

Traumatic start of the race for Krause, who completely blocks the last two pitches. The Danish skip foul especially in takeout. We put another handy point in our pocket.

08:10 – Italy-Denmark 4-2

Denmark takes a long time to reflect. Mosaner snorts. Sandwich near the center, with two Italian stones to swallow the Danish stone.

08:02 – Great Britain extends over Russia

4-1 for the British at the beginning of the fourth end. A result that keeps us alive. Switzerland and China dragged on to the fifth end, 3-1 for the Swiss.

07:54 – Stolen hand! Italy-Denmark 4-2

Krause forced to the emergency maneuver at the last stone: the Azzurri could score four points, the Dane manages to amortize the passive with only two unfavorable stones. We fly forward on 4-2, great reaction from Italy!

07:51 – Italy-Denmark 2-2

Krause burns a stone! On the penultimate try, the Danes slam into their own guard, clearing our way to the advantage.

07:45 – Italy-Denmark 2-2

The Danes return with the hammer. Holtermann tries to mess up the cards in the house, without finding the desired effect. Two Italian stones in point for now, but it is still long.

Curling – Italy-Denmark Credit Photo Getty Images

07:42 – Great Britain and Switzerland ahead against Russia and China

Exactly the results we wanted to hear. Great Britain lead 3-1 over Russia at the second end, Switzerland leads China 2-1 at the end of the third end.

07:37 – Let’s settle the score! Italy-Denmark 2-2

We recover the opponents immediately at the end of the second end. Denmark completely misses the mark with the third to last and penultimate pitch, giving us the opportunity to make the most of our hammer. Retornaz’s rejection removes the only dangerous stone of the Scandinavians from the house, freeing for two blue points.

07:26 – Italy-Denmark 0-2

Denmark strengthens its guard deployment. Italy places a side stone in the house. Study phase.

07:20 – Blue omelette: Italy-Denmark 0-2

Retornaz’s board game, with the last stone available for Italy, proves to be counterproductive. Mosaner misjudges the sweeping trajectory, the blue stone fails to remove the two Danish stones from the game. Denmark, with the hammer, fails to take advantage of our gift to insert three stones on the first hand. Only 2-0 for the Scandinavians.

07:17 – Italy-Denmark 0-0

Joel Retornaz places a freeze on Denmark’s second point stone. We try to limit the damage.

07:13 – Italy-Denmark 0-0

Confusion in the house. Two parallel trains of blue and Danish stone undermine the button.

07:05 – Go!

Giovanella throws the first stone. Denmark with the hammer in the first hand.

07:00 – Giovanella in the quartet

Mattia Giovanella inserted in the titular quartet in place of Simone Gonin for the third time.

06:55 – It’s a little short!

It is the moment of truth for the blues of curling. Against Denmark and Norway it will take two victories, and then hope for a lucky alignment of planets. At the same time as the Azzurri match, China-Switzerland and Great Britain-Russia will also be played.

The favorable combinations for the qualification of Italy

Our national team must beat Norway and Denmark in the last two games, but at the same time it must hope for favorable results in the other games: the USA must lose against Denmark; Russia must lose to Great Britain; Switzerland must win a maximum of one match against China and Sweden. If all these combinations were to come true, then there would be a wild pile of more teams in fourth place with four wins and the direct clashes would be seen to decide who would take the last pass available for the semifinals.

Canada extinguishes Italy’s enthusiasm and wins 7-3: the Highlights

THE CALENDAR OF ITALY

Thursday 10 February – 07.05 Italy-Great Britain ( 5-7 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Friday 11 February – 02.05 Italy-Sweden ( 3-9 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Saturday 12 February – 07.05 Italy-China ( 9-12 ) REPORT

( ) REPORT Sunday 13 February – 02.05 Italy-Russia ( 7-10 ), 13.05 Italy-Switzerland ( 8-4 ) REPORT VS RUSSIA, REPORT VS SWITZERLAND

( ), 13.05 ( ) REPORT VS RUSSIA, REPORT VS SWITZERLAND Monday 14 February – 07.05 Italy-Canada (3-7) REPORT

REPORT Tuesday 15 February – 13.05 Italy-USA (4-10) REPORT

REPORT Wednesday 16 February – 07.05 Italy-Denmark

Thursday 17 February – 02.05 Italy-Norway

Relentless retornaz, the blue skip finds 2 points against the USA

THE COMPLETE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

This is the detailed day-by-day racing calendar: Beijing 2022 gets underway. The times indicated are the Italian ones.

HERE THE COMPLETE CALENDAR

Mosaner: “We needed a change, finally the first victory”

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

All crazy about curling: stone, pass and everything you need to know

Beijing 2022 Devastating Italy! The American Olympic champions beaten 10-4 YESTERDAY AT 14:20