Winter Olympics, LIVE! Pilgrim from tears: silver in the sprint!

The silver of Pyeongchang 2018, precisely in this specialty, tries to hit another medal. The main opponent to beat remains Johanes Klaebo, Norwegian and for some time now at the top of world cross-country skiing.

The outgoing Olympic vice-champion struggled during this season, especially at the beginning where the expected results did not come, partly due to bad luck and partly due to his own demerits. However, the blue has focused mainly on the big date training abroad, and being the holder of the sprint cup and having obtained a podium in the 2021/2022 season, he should not be underestimated at the Olympic Games. Also because the individual test takes place in free techniquethe one that Pellegrino prefers and that allowed him to graduate world champion in 2017.

Beijing 2022 Pellegrino is there, semifinal of authority: relive his quarter-final AN HOUR AGO

13.20 – Let’s relive the race

Great sprint race. And the usual big duel between Klaebo and Pellegrino. The Norwegian took the lead and only got the better of the final straight. Splendid silver for Pellegrino. Bronze for the Russian Terentev, more than a second behind. Fourth was the Finnish Maki.

1.15 pm – Crazy silver medal for Pellegrino

What did Chicco do! What did he do! Federico Pellegrino wins silver. Gold to the monster Klaebo.

13.13 – Let’s go!

The final of the cross-country ski sprint begins. The distance to travel is 1.5 km.

13.09 – Soon the men’s final

It is Federico Pellegrino’s race. The final of the sprint. With him in the final Klaebo, Terentev, Maki, Svensson and Maltsev. Everything is at stake.

Pellegrino wins the semi-final at the photo finish: relive the race!

13.06 – Women’s final: gold at Sundling

Gold medal in the women’s sprint at the Swedish Sundling. Silver for the compatriot Dahlqvist, bronze for the American Diggins. Brennar off the podium.

12.58 – Terentev and Maki in the final

In the other semifinal the Russian Terentev wins. Ahead of the Finnish Maki. 2.50.6 for Russian, 2.51.1 for Finnish. Then Svensson and Maltsev, who are fished out. Surprisingly out of the Ustiogov final.

12.54 – Pellegrino’s test is crazy

Blue looks good. Is fine. It was a very difficult semi-final for him. And instead he won it with 2.52.17. Klaebo qualifies with him: 2.52.23. Jouve and Ustiogov await the repechage.

12.50 pm – Pilgrim in the final!

Great Federico! Great! What a semi-final! First in his semifinal. Second Klaebo, third Jouve and fourth Ustiogov! What a race!

12.46 – Here we are! It’s Pellegrino’s turn

Tough semifinal, but electrifying for Federico Pellegrino. Klaebo, Jouve, Chanavat, Ustiogov and Ogden are at the start as mentioned with him. The first two pass to the final.

12.44 – In the final also Ribom and Diggins

These are the six girls who will compete for medals: Sundling (Sweden), Faehndrich (Switzerland), Dahlqvist (Sweden), Ribom (Sweden), Diggins (United States), Brennar (United States).

12.42 – Sundling in the final

And in fact the Swedish Jonna Sundling is not wrong, she wins her semifinal and enters the final. With her the Swiss Faehndrich. The American Brennar, who finished fourth, is at great risk.

12.40 pm – Meanwhile, the women’s semifinals begin

Meanwhile, the two women’s semifinals begin. In the first the great Sundling favorite. Also in this case: the first two go directly to the final, then the two best times of the two semifinals are retrieved.

12.35 pm – Semi-finals from 12.45 pm

Here is the picture of the two men’s semifinals of the sprint, which will start from 12.45. In the first Klaebo, Jouve, PILGRIM, Chanavat, Ustiogov and Ogden. Not easy for Federico. In the second semifinal Valnes, Maki, Taugboel, Matseb, Terentev and Svensson. The first two of each semifinal and the two best times recovered enter the final.

Pellegrino is there, semifinal of authority: relive his quarter-final

12.30 pm – The last quarter is also closed

Finished the qualifications for the men’s semifinals of the sprint. In the last of the five quarter-finals the Finnish Maki (2.57.6) and the Russian Terentev (2.57.9) pass. Swede Svensson and Russian Maltsev recovered for the best times of the third.

12.24 – Valnes and Wang at 2.49

Norwegian Valnes dominates his fourth with a great time (2.49.31), the best to date. Advantage of a breath over Wang, the Chinese, surprisingly. But he came into contact with two other athletes. The jury could sanction him. Maltsev, the Russian, third at 2.50.

12.18 pm – Jouve and Taugboel in seeds

In the third quarter the French Jouve and the Norwegian Taugboel pass. Very high times here. 2.57.9. Out for a very few Swedish Haeggstroem.

12.13 – Excellent impressions for Federico

Great action of the blue, who seems to be doing well. He left Chavanat to shoot for the whole sprint, then at the last corner he put the arrow and flew to first place on the straight. 2.53.08. Two seconds slower than Klaebo, who had won the first quarter.

12.10 pm – Pellegrino in the semifinals, Graz eliminated

The blue Federico Pellegrino enters the semifinals with ease. First in the fourth of him, ahead of the French Chanavat. Graz instead eliminated with the sixth place.

12.05 – Klaebo and Ustiogov in the semifinals

All easy for Klaebo (2.51.57) and Ustiogov (2.51.94), certainly two podium athletes, in the first quarter. They pass by. Now it’s up to Pellegrino. Graz too in this quarter.

12.02 – The men’s quarters begin

Male quarters begin. In the first quarter there is the big favorite Klaebo. Pellegrino instead will be in the second quarter. Soon. The first two of each quarter advance to the semifinals. Then there will be two fished out.

11.56 – Stepanova and Krehl last qualified

The women’s quarters finish. There are no Italians qualified in the semifinals. Eliminate Greta Laurent, Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni.

11.56 – The women’s quarters continue

While waiting for the men, the women’s quarters continue. In the fourth quarter the American Diggins and the Swedish Ribom advance. Only the last quarter remains to be played.

11.49 am – Lucia Scardoni also eliminated

Also out of the last blue in the race. Lucia Scardoni closes sixth. The Swiss Faehendrich and the Norwegian Falla pass the turn.

11.40 am – Eliminated Greta Laurent

Nothing to do for Greta. Fifth our athlete. In her quarter-final the Swedish Dahlqvist and the Norwegian Weng qualify for the semifinals.

11.35 am – Greta Laurent leaves

The second quarter begins. Greta Laurent, our female spearhead, is on the way. Semifinal would be great result for her.

11.33 – Ganz sixth and eliminated

Nothing to do in the first quarter. Caterina Ganz closes sixth. The Swedish Sundling (3.15.5) and the American Brennan go to the semifinals.

11.25 am – Women’s quarters, it begins

At 11.30 the women’s quarter-finals of the cross-country ski sprint begin. Caterina Ganz in the first quarter, Greta Laurent in the second, Lucia Scardoni in the third. The first two of each quarter qualify for the semifinals. Then the two best times of the third are retrieved.

10.16 – The men’s qualifications are over

The men’s qualifiers have ended. So Pellegrino (sixth time) and Graz (twenty-fifth) qualified for the quarterfinals. Scheduled from 12.02. At 11.30 instead the women’s quarters begin. Laurent, Scardoni and Ganz in the race. All in the first three quarter-finals.

10.05 am – Graz in the quarterfinals, De Fabiani and Rastelli eliminated

In addition to Pellegrino, Davide Graz reaches the quarter-finals, with the 25th time. Eliminated and out of 30 instead Maicol Rastelli and Francesco De Fabiani.

10.00 – Pellegrino good sixth

The athletes flow, but there will be no jolts in the first positions. Sixth place for Pellegrino in these qualifiers and convenient access to the quarter-finals (scheduled from 12.02). First the French in Chavanat, then Ustiogov, the great favorite Klaebo, Jouve, Wang. But they are all there. The first seven were enclosed in five seconds.

9.56 – Well Graz, fifteenth

Good performance for the second blue in the race. Davide Graz with the fifteenth time. It might be enough for qualification. Rastelli less well with the 27th fastest time. Pellegrino is sixth for now.

9.53 – Pellegrino climbs to fifth place

After the first 20 athletes, Pellegrino has the fifth time. There is no doubt in his qualification in the 30 for the quarter-finals. The surprise is Klaebo’s second place, which he managed. First half for the French Lucas Chavanat: 2.45.03.

9.51 am – Third pilgrim per hour

Best time to French Richard Jouve. 2.47.93. According to the Chinese Wang. Pellegrino closes with a good 2.49.55.

9.48 am – Pilgrim Party.

Federico Pellegrino starts with bib number 12. This first test is important to understand how he is.

9.45 am – Here we are. Start the men’s sprint.

It begins. First athlete to start the Canadian Antoine Cyr. Pellegrino our spearhead, but there are also Davide Graz, Maicol Rastelli, Francesco De Fabiani.

9.35 am – Pellegrino’s sprint in 10 minutes

At 9.45 am the men’s sprint begins. Federico Pellegrino’s race. Bib number 12 for our blue. 90 athletes competing in this cross-country skiing test. The top 30 enter the quarter-finals.

9.33 am – Eliminated Cristina Pittin

Instead, Cristina Pittin is eliminated, finishing 47th in these qualifiers. Three minutes and 30 seconds, 21 behind Sundling.

9.30 – Laurent, Scardoni and Ganz in the quarterfinals

All confirmed. Three Italians in the 30 who qualify for the quarter-finals. Ours: Laurent 25th, Scardoni 29th and Ganz 30th.

9.24 – Three blue girls in the 30 for now

After the first 75 athletes we have three Italians in the 30s: Laurent 25th, Scardoni 29th and Ganz 30th. We remind you that the women’s quarter-finals are held at 11.30 am Italian time. Sundling still in command, ahead of the American Brennar.

9.17 am – Scardoni and Ganz within 30

Lucia Scardoni and Caterina Ganz are also bad. Twenty-ninth and thirtieth for now. 15 seconds from whoever is in the lead at the moment. Laurent 25th at the moment. Already outside the 30 that pass the shift instead the Pittin.

9.12 – Greta Laurent sixteenth

The first blue in the race closes with 3 minutes and 22 seconds. Not great. Sixteenth and almost 14 seconds behind Sundling.

9.10 – Best time of Jonna Sundling

We remind you that the sprint is a 1.5 kilometer race. For women, the time is around three minutes. The men about two and a half minutes. After the first 15 female athletes, the best time of the Swedish Sundling, with 3 minutes and 9 seconds.

9.00 – The women’s sprint begins

Greta Laurent, Caterina Ganz, Lucia Scardoni and Cristina Pittin are the four Italians competing in these qualifiers. Already hitting access to the quarters would be a good result. There are 91 athletes competing, the first 30 pass the round.

