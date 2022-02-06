Winter Olympics, men’s downhill canceled due to wind: recovery on Monday 7 February, the new program

The wind is stronger than the men’s descent on what was supposed to be the first day of alpine skiing competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. 7 in Italy). But the gusts do not decrease, making the departure of the athletes unsafe forcing the management to cancel the race.
Speakers in China, hope to see him in SuperG
When is male descent recovered?
One hour after the cancellation, the decision of the race direction arrives: the men’s downhill ski run is resumed for the following day, Monday 7 January, at 5:00 am Italian time (noon in China). A choice that involves a revision of tomorrow’s entire Alpine skiing program, given that the female giant is also fixed, with the two heats undergoing a change in schedule.
Here’s how the alpine skiing program changes on January 7, hoping for an improvement in weather conditions:
- Giant women – first run (2:30 Italian time)
- Men’s descent (5:00 am Italian time)
- Giant women – second run (7:30 Italian time)
Paris: “A lot of wind on the slopes, it’s strange to ski in these conditions”
