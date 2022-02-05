Winter Olympics Men’s Downhill LIVE! Paris and Innerhofer try for a medal

First appointment with the medals for alpine skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The men’s downhill will be staged on the Yanqing Rock slope starting at 4:00 am. Medal hopes for our Azzurri with Dominik Paris and Christof Innerhofer, who had a discreet initial impact with the semi-unknown track.

The 32-year-old from South Tyrol has won one victory and two podiums in the World Cup in very difficult contexts such as those of Bormio and Wengen, which is why the path of the Olympic Games could highlight its characteristics; the vice-Olympic champion of Sochi 2014 this season has not yet shone, but he is able to bring out the best of himself in the most important events, so he should never be underestimated. However, the contenders for the podium are numerous, starting with Kilde, the fastest in practice, plus the Austrians Mayer and Kriechmayr together with the Swiss Feuz and Odermat.

Great unknown is the wind, which affected the athletes’ performance during training, also forcing the cancellation of the last test on the eve of the actual race. To be evaluated until a few hours beforehand if the start will be lowered or not, reducing a very technical route, characteristic for its numerous bumps and parabolic curves. Follow with us the updates of the men’s downhill minute by minute!

Discovering the secrets of the downhill route

Innerhofer: “It’s important to try where I went wrong”

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering alpine skiing

Source link