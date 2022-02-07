Winter Olympics, Mosaner-Costantini in the semifinals: the mixed doubles of curling scores 8 out of 8 in the group and on Monday hunts for a medal

The march of the mixed doubles of curling it never stops. The Italian duo made up of Stefania Costantini And Amos Mosaner he only knows how to win and does not even stumble on the fourth day of the Beijing Olympic Games. The Azzurri have won two more victories that certify the first mathematical place in the round robin waiting for the semifinals, scheduled Monday at 13.05, when there is only one match left to close the first phase of the tournament.

The couple formed by Mosaner, an athlete of the Air Force, and Constantini (Fiamme Oro) do not miss a beat and this time they are China And Sweden, folded 8-4 and 12-8 respectively. In the Italian morning the tricolor tandem got off to a great start, immediately stealing two hands from China and climbing 4-0 before conceding a single mark to the opponents in the third hand. In the fourth round, however, a point arrives for the Azzurri who in the fifth end must see the Chinese return with three points that bring the score to 5-4. From there a point for Constantini-Mosaner in the sixth and, above all, the stolen hand in the seventh extending up to +3 which becomes +4 in the last recovery when the opponents, under pressure, fail the last shot with the result fixing on the8-4 for Italy.

Exciting and daring the match of the Italian early afternoon against Sweden. In the first half of the match the Scandinavians De Val and Erikssonn they go on 2-0 at first end but Italy first is good at responding with a point in the second, so it is surgical to steal the hand for two consecutive rounds taking advantage at the interval on 3-2. The return is traumatic with three Swedish points in the fourth end to which Mosaner and Constantini respond in the next shot with a sumptuous 5-point hand. However, the opponents react immediately and from 8-5 they reach a draw with three goals in the seventh. L’eighth and decisive end, with ours at hand, sees the tricolor pair once again flawless and capable of scoring four points that fix the result at the final 12-8. On Monday at 2.05 the last match against Canada before the semifinal, always set for 13.05, against an opponent yet to be defined.