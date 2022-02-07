Winter Olympics on TV: the program for 7 February. Timetables and Italians to follow

Still great show at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday 7 February. Many beautiful medal cards for the Italian delegation that will look with interest at alpine skiing, short track, biathlon and curling. There descent men postponed due to wind on Sunday is immediately recovered tomorrow at 5 am in Italy, Paris And Innerhofer protagonists, but the program also includes the female giant with Brignone, Bassino and Curtoni. Not just skiing, the short track includes the women’s 500, eyes on Arianna fountain, and the 1000 men, there will be Sighel. Over? No, there are the semi-finals of mixed doubles of curling with Constantini-Mosaner and biathlon with one of the most suitable competitions for Dorothea Wierer, that is the individual.

The whole Olympics in live streaming on Discovery Plus. On TV, live on Eurosport 1 and 2, Sky channels 210 and 211, starting from 2.00, also available on Dazn. Live broadcast on Rai Due from 2am, passage on Raisport Hd, digital channel 57, from 11am. Streaming on Raiplay.

In bold, the races in which the Italians take part

2.05 am, CURLING: session 13 mixed doubles Canada-Italy (Constantini-Mosaner)

2.22 am, FIGURE SKATING: men’s free program team event

2.30 am, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 big air women (Bertagna)

2.30 am, ALPINE SKIING: first women’s giant round (Brignone, Bassino, Curtoni)

3.15 am, FREESTYLE: qualification 2 big air women

3.31 am, FIGURE SKATING: free ice dance program team event

4.00 am, FREESTYLE: qualification for 3 big air women

AT 4.37, FIGURE SKATING: WOMEN’S TEAM EVENT FREE PROGRAM

5.00 am, SNOWBOARD: final 1 men’s slopestyle (Lauzi)

5.00 am ALPINE SKIING: men’s downhill (Paris, Innerhofer, Marsaglia)

5.10 am, ICE HOCKEY: ROC-Canada, group A women

5.27 am, SNOWBOARD: final 2 slopestyle men (Lauzi)

5.54, SNOWBOARD: FINAL 3 SLOPESTYLE MEN (Lauzi)

6.30 am, FREESTYLE: qualification 1 big air men (Donaggio)

7.15 am, FREESTYLE: qualification 2 big air men (Donaggio)

7.30 am 6.45 am, ALPINE SKIING: SECOND HAND GIANT WOMEN (Brignone, Bassino, Curtoni)

8.00 am, FREESTYLE: qualification 3 big air men (Donaggio)

9.06 am, Sledging: double test 3

9.30 am, SPEED SKATING: 1500 METERS WOMEN (Lollobrigida)

9.40 am, ICE HOCKEY: Denmark-Czech Republic, group B women

10.00 am, BIATHLON: 15 KM INDIVIDUAL WOMEN (Wierer, Vittozzi, Carrara, Sanfilippo)

10.24 am, Sledge: double test 4

11.28 am, SKI JUMP: trial round mixed team competition

12.30, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 500 meters women (Fontana, Valcepina, Valcepina)

12.44, SHORT TRACK: quarter-finals 1000 meters men (Sighel)

12.45, SKI JUMP: first round of mixed team competition

12.50 pm, SLED: first women’s single heat (Hofer, Voetter, Zoeggeler)

13.05, CURLING: mixed doubles semifinals (Constantini-Mosaner)

13.13, SHORT TRACK: 500 meters women’s semifinals (possibly Fontana, Valcepina, Valcepina)

1.20 pm, SHOR TRACK: semifinals 1000 meters men (possibly Sighel)

13.46, SHORT TRACK: FINAL 500 METERS WOMEN (possibly Fontana, Valcepina, Valcepina)

13.51, SKI JUMP: SECOND ROUND MIXED TEAM RACE

13.58, SHORT TRACK: FINAL 1000 METERS MEN (possibly Sighel)

2.10 pm, ICE HOCKEY: China-Sweden, group B women

2.10 pm, ICE HOCKEY: Switzerland-Finland, group A women

2.30 pm, SLITTING: second single run women (Hofer, Voetter, Zoeggeler)

