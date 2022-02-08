Winter Olympics – Only 350 curling athletes in Italy: what a blue miracle the final in Beijing 2022!

On the sidelines of an enterprise already legendary in itself, namely that of Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner of having secured the first historic Olympic medal in the curling tournament for the Italian national team, a question arises on the horizon: how can a country capable of to count to the maximum 350 agonists and only three main poles (Cortina, Pinerolo and Cembra) having gone as far as the Olympic final? We asked ours Alessandro Zisa, commentator for Eurosport as well as technical assistant of the Curling Club Dolomiti in Cortina d’Ampezzo. He Stefania Constantini has seen her grow up and forge ahead with her travel companion Amos Mosaner ….

The path, the key to Beijing

“Recruitment has been fundamental, with numbers always reduced. We bring 1000 children to try curling from schools in Cortina and neighboring countries every year. Of these 1000, 40/50 remain attached to Curling every two or three years. That number is always tapering off. more when they reach the age group of the end of school.Many drop out of curling to go to university or start work. The ability of the clubs has been to do a great job on that small number of kids left and pass on the teachings of the past to set up competitive teams .. I as an instructor come from the 2006 Olympic history as well as other instructors: we have been good at transmitting it to the boys. Some in Cembra for Mosaner, we in Cortina for Constantini. “

From the tricolor fiefdoms of curling to Beijing

“Pinerolo, Cortina and Cembra are the main poles, the apexes of a much wider path in many other parts of Italy such as Claut, Bormio, Merano … The Federation completes the work done by the companies with its national instructors and then take it to international levels trying to obtain significant results. The hard work of the clubs was then enhanced by the Federation “

The journey of Amos and Stefania

“I expected them to aspire to the semifinal, I’m amazed by the path and the way they got to the final. Continuity of play, emotional management, determination and this crazy sports symbiosis. Stefania made some superlative shots in moments of difficulty. She did some amazing stuff! Amos has incredible sweeping action handling! There is an unbeatable alchemy between the two of them. They let off steam, they were moved and we were moved but for the final they will be reset. They will be ready as yesterday! “

Flying for curling, a sport to try!

“Throughout the Alps, from Pinerolo to Cortina passing through Milan …. Where there is a curling rink, let people go and try it just to have fun! And let the children approach such a sporting discipline! it seems but the athletic aspect is also fundamental for us. As well as its aggregation value, respect and team spirit. Fair play is fundamental for us. judges are almost knick-knacks. We teach athletes from childhood to have respect, rules for the opponent. If you commit an infringement, you report yourself, the referee does not need to come. I warn the opposing team who will tell me if the infringement is so serious that it has to take action or if it will pass over it as if nothing had happened. And then there is the third half after the game, like in rugby. A liturgy for us! “

From Italian schools to the Olympic final of the National Aquatics Center in Beijing: a question of path, planning and hard work. No, we didn’t get there by chance to play for a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games: we strongly suspected it and Zisa’s words are only a comforting confirmation.

Final for gold: when to play?

Tuesday 8 February, 13.05 pm FINAL FOR THE GOLD AGAINST NORWAY

