Winter Olympics, short track: LIVE! Confortola tenth, the female 3000 relay race eliminated

Get back on the ice Arianna Fontana, after the fantastic gold in the 500 meters. In today’s short track, the Olympic champion will compete in the 1000 meter battles and the semifinals of the women’s 3000 meter relay. Then she instead she will start the journey from the quarter-finals Pietro Sighel, Yuri Confortola and Luca Spechenhauser in the 1500 meters men. Semi-finals at 13.09 and final at 14.20.

14.26 – Gold Hwang, Confortola tenth

Nothing to do for our Confortola, who finished tenth. Gold to the Korean Hwang, silver to the Canadian Dubois, bronze to the Russian Elistratov.

2.20 pm – It’s up to Yuri

It’s up to our blue. Here are the 10 finalists. Confortola has to deal with the two Hungarians Liu, the Korean Lee, the Korean Hwang, the Korean Park, the Russian Elistratov, the British Tracy, the Kazakh Galiakhmetov, the Canadian Dubois.

2.15 pm – We are almost there, soon Confortola

The 35-year-old Italian is among the 10 who will play for medals in the 1500 meters final. His journey up to here is incredible. In the quarters he was rescued, in the semifinals advanced. Now it takes a miracle to hit the podium.

14.04 – Canada and Korea in the final

Canada and Korea join the Netherlands and China in the final of the women’s 3000 meters relay. Italy eliminated in the semifinals due to the unfortunate fall of Mascitto.

13.55 – Women’s relay disaster

Eliminated in the semifinals the Italian women’s relay, which had gone to the medal in 2018. It was the relay run by Arianna Fontana. Instead one of the blue girls crashed after a few laps, compromising the rest of the race. Holland and China advance in the final. What a pity.

13.46 – Final recap 1500 men

So here are the 10 finalists of the 1500m men: the two Hungarians Liu, the Korean Lee, the Korean Hwang, the Korean Park, the Russian Elistratov, the British Tracy, the Kazakh Galiakhmetov, the Canadian Dubois and our CONFORTOLA.

13.45 – Yuri Confortola advanced to the final

Here is the good news. Yuri Confortola advanced to the final. At 2.20 pm the final A.

13.45 – Confortola falls, but be careful

Pushed out our Italian. After a few laps. We await the verdict of the jury. Liu and Park advance to the final. But awaiting the evaluation of the judges on the fall of our blue.

13.38 – Next Hwang and Elistratov

The Korean Hwang and the Russian Elistratov are the other two qualified for the second semifinal. Now it’s up to the third and final semifinal, the one with Confortola.

13.34 – Lee and Liu in the final

In the first semifinal the best are the Korean Lee and the Hungarian Liu.

1.30 pm – The semifinals of 1500 men begin

The semifinals of the 1500 meters men have started. Three semifinals of seven athletes each. Yuri Confortola is in the third. The best two qualify for each semifinal and a time recovered from among the thirds.

13.25 – In 20 minutes the semifinals of the relay in the 3000 meters

So complete the heats of the women’s 1000 meters. Arianna Fontana in the quarterfinals, scheduled for Friday. From 1.30 pm the semifinals of the 1500 men with Yuri Confortola. From 13.45 the semifinals of the women’s 3000 meters relay. There is obviously Italy with Fontana, Mascitto and the two Valcepina.

1.19 pm – Mascitto eliminated

12.28.47 for Mascitto. It is not enough. Not enough for Cynthia. Eliminated the blue. At the quarter of the women’s 1000 meters we only have Arianna Fontana.

1.10 pm – Excellent Desmet and Sarault

Well the Belgian and the Canadian in the sixth battery. Under 1.28 both. Qualify for the quarterfinals.

13.02 – One of the favorites comes out, Boutin falls

Kim Boutin falls in the fifth battery. The Canadian was one of the favorites in this distance. Instead, a few meters from the finish she fell. She soon touches the other Italian Cynthia Mascitto.

12.53 – Everything easy for Arianna Fontana

Our blue easily wins her battery and reaches the quarter-finals. 1.30.06. But without pushing. We remind you that on 11 February (Friday) there are quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the women’s 1000 meters.

12.53 pm – It’s up to Arianna

Bene Qu (China) and Velzeboer (Holland) in the third battery. Now it’s up to the fountain.

12.49 – Olympic record for Schulting

Immediately an Olympic record in the second battery for the Dutch Schulting. 1.27.292. Han Chinese also did well. They are two of Arianna’s rivals for medals. We remind you that the first two classified, plus the four best third times, pass the turn of each heat.

12.45 – Recap of the 1500 meters men

So eliminated Sighel and Spechenhauser among the men, forward and qualified in the semifinals Yuri Confortola. Now on the track the batteries of the women’s 1000s. Arianna Fontana is in the fourth battery of 1000 meters, Mascitto in the eighth.

12.35 pm – Soon Arianna Fontana

Right now they are remaking the ice on the short track. Soon, at 12.44, the 1000 meter heats will begin. Those in which our Arianna Fontana will be the protagonist.

12.30 – Confortola fished out, flies to the semifinals

Yuri Confortola was rescued. In the semifinal the only blue left. One of the best three quarters was the 35 year old athlete from Tirano. Semi-finals at 13.29.

12.26 pm – Spechenhauser falls

Luca Spechenhauser eliminated. The blue falls three laps from the end. No way.

12.23 pm – Yuri Confortola fourth

Not a good test that of the blue Confortola. Fourth in his quarter-final. 1.12.853. A good time, however, for the repechage.

12.18 pm – Continue Dubois and Park

In the third and fourth quarters all the favorites are ahead. The Korean Hwang, the Canadians Dubois and Hamelin, the other Korean Park.

12.11 – Sin Sighel

Such a pity. He was our diamond card in these 1500 meters and he had shown that he was doing well. Now Confortola remains in the race in the fifth quarter, Spechenhauser in the sixth and last.

12.07 – Sighel disqualified

Pietro Sighel had done everything right. Good impressions. Second in control in his quarter-final. Behind the only Korean Lee. For our blue, however, comes the disqualification for overtaking the Belgian Delmet. This sensational decision.

12.02

The first quarter-final of the men’s 1500 meters is over. Sandor Liu wins with 2.09.213. We remind you that the first three of each quarter go through to the semifinals, the more the three best times in general among the fourth classified will be retrieved.

11.58 am

Here is a recap of the times when our Azzurri will be on the track. It starts at 12 with the 1500 meters men. Quarter finals. Sighel in the second, Confortola in the fifth, Spechenhauser in the sixth and last. Arianna Fontana is in the fourth battery of 1000 meters, Mascitto in the eighth. The women’s 1000 meters starts at 12.44. The semifinals of the women’s 3000 meters relay instead start at 13.45.

11.55 am

The race where medals are awarded today, however, are male. There are 1500 meters: in the quarter-finals on the ice three Azzurri, Pietro Sighel, Yuri Confortola and Luca Spechenhauser.

11.50 am

Here we are. Our champion Arianna Fontana is back on track today. There are the women’s 1000 meters (only the heats today) and then the semifinals of the 3000 meters relay. In the 1000 meters also the other blue Cynthia Mascitto.

