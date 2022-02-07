Winter Olympics, Sofia Goggia leaves for Beijing, the miraculous recovery is a reality!

“Let’s go to China to do the Olympics”. Sofia Goggia will be the match for the Beijing 2022 Olympics! The wonderful news was confirmed by the very champion from Bergamo through a “story” on Instagram, in which she even immortalized the departure for the Chinese capital.
On January 23, the knee injury
Sofia Goggia’s recovery for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was something of a miracle. The blue, in fact, had remedied a sprained trauma to his left knee, with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, during the Supergigante of Cortina last January 23, valid test for the World Cup. Following the fall, Goggia had also remedied a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle suffering. The blue, however, immediately after the injury had expressed his desire to fly to China for the Games: “I’m sorry, it’s a stop that was not needed at such an important moment of the season, but I will start the race as early as the next few hours. physiotherapy to try to defend the Olympic title in the discipline I love most “, declared the Olympic downhill champion in office. Now the post confirming the recovery miracle!
Artina: “A normal person can’t do it, but Goggia …”
Here is the post we've all been waiting for
