Winter Olympics, Sofia Goggia leaves for Beijing, the miraculous recovery is a reality!

“Let’s go to China to do the Olympics”. Sofia Goggia will be the match for the Beijing 2022 Olympics! The wonderful news was confirmed by the very champion from Bergamo through a “story” on Instagram, in which she even immortalized the departure for the Chinese capital.

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

Beijing 2022 Brignone in ease, third after the first heat 31 MINUTES AGO

On January 23, the knee injury

Sofia Goggia’s recovery for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was something of a miracle. The blue, in fact, had remedied a sprained trauma to his left knee, with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, during the Supergigante of Cortina last January 23, valid test for the World Cup. Following the fall, Goggia had also remedied a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle suffering. The blue, however, immediately after the injury had expressed his desire to fly to China for the Games: “I’m sorry, it’s a stop that was not needed at such an important moment of the season, but I will start the race as early as the next few hours. physiotherapy to try to defend the Olympic title in the discipline I love most “, declared the Olympic downhill champion in office. Now the post confirming the recovery miracle!

Artina: “A normal person can’t do it, but Goggia …”

Here is the post we’ve all been waiting for

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering alpine skiing

Beijing 2022 Brignone third, driving the usual Hector; out Bassino and Shiffrin! 33 MINUTES AGO