Winter Olympics, Sofia Goggia sees Beijing: “I’m back on skis. Chills, I can’t express myself”

Sofia Goggia is getting closer and closer to the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The blue skier, through a post on Instagram, made it known that she was back on skis. The rehabilitation after the injury to the left knee, therefore, proceeds quickly and the hopes of seeing the Olympic downhill champion defend the title on February 15th are growing in a concrete way. To announce the splendid news, Goggia has “borrowed” the title of the song Chills by Mahmood and Blanco, competing in the 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival. “Chills. I have them too and … today that I’m back on skis I can’t express myself. Soon: Olympic Games in China“, the post of the blue champion.

The post by Sofia Goggia with which the blue skier announced that she was back on skis Credit Photo Instagram

On January 23, the knee injury

Sofia Goggia’s recovery for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics would be something miraculous. The blue, in fact, had remedied a sprained trauma to his left knee, with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament already operated in 2013, during the Supergigante of Cortina last January 23, valid test for the World Cup. Following the fall, Goggia had also remedied a small fracture of the fibula and a tendon muscle suffering. The blue, however, immediately after the injury had expressed his desire to fly to China for the Games: “I’m sorry, it’s a stop that was not needed at such an important moment of the season, but I will start the race as early as the next few hours. physiotherapy to try to defend the Olympic title in the discipline I love most “, declared the Olympic downhill champion in office. Now the post that increases even more of her and our hopes of seeing her in the race on February 15th.

