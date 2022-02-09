Winter Olympics, Sofia Goggia, tears and doubts 6 days before the descent: “I still have pain. I don’t guarantee anything”

“The emotional load is enormous, hallucinating. I’ve been crying all morning. Luckily I have at least one gold at home. Think if I didn’t even have that. The conditions are what they are, above all the confidence with the speed you build it over the years, I took two beautiful ‘folders’ in the space of two weeks, I risked a lot. Being here puts you in front of all the various and possible problems, but also of the things that are going well, we will see what will happen“.
Beijing 2022
Sofia Goggia trains in Beijing: “I’m sciacchiare”
3 HOURS AGO
When I ski I have no pain but I see day by day
“How am I? Feeling good is still a mirage. But I am, with a little pain. Let’s try day by day, then let’s see. I don’t guarantee anything. I also got down into the giant. It’s not even bad, indeed. In a closed kinetic chain (with the limbs still, ed) when I ski it’s fine. It is when I walk that I feel a little pain. While I am skiing I do not feel it but it is clear that I still have to strengthen my leg because after four days it was practically gone. Now I have inflated it a bit, but it is clear that having what I had, between the head of the fibula, ligaments a little torn … That is an area where a lot of tissues pass, and part of the chain when you activate it goes from there . Let’s see, I don’t expect anything. I see how it goes day by day“.
“If I’m just going to do the Descent? Let’s see …”
“I have to calibrate. We see. It is already good to be here. I took off the crutches two days after the injury, I did everything to speed up the process, but there are times that you can force and others that you still have to respect. Does that mean I’ll just do the descent? In the meantime, I focus on these super-G laps, then let’s see. The more I ski, the better it goes and the better I feel. There is still a week left, I guess it will be a good pull. ”
PyeongChang 2018: Sofia Goggia is all gold, her legendary race
HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER
Sport Explainer: discovering alpine skiing
Beijing 2022
“Poor, poor Shiffrin”, the sensational fork in all the languages of the world
2 HOURS AGO
Beijing 2022
Sofia Goggia trains in Beijing: “I’m sciacchiare”
3 HOURS AGO