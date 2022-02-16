Winter Olympics, Team Sprint Cross Country Skiing – Pellegrino and De Fabiani in the final! At 10:45 the assault on the medals

Nothing to do. The Italy of cross-country skiing fails the assault on the podium, after having dreamed of a medal for more than half of the final, the blues give up with a crash in the fourth fraction when Norway, Finland and Russia say goodbye to the company and De Fabiani remains at the post and loses a lot margin, leaving Pellegrino in a bad position to try to mend the margin. The blue couple closes in 6th position at 25 ”43 cents from the impressive Norwegian tandem made up of Valnes and a monumental Klaebo. Silver for Finland, bronze for Russia. Azzurri who also close behind Sweden and Canada. Result below expectations, and that leaves so much bitterness in the mouth!

11:05 – Klaebo devastating, Norway gold! Ahead and Russia. Italy closing 6th

After the world gold in the sprint team, Klaebo with a last monumental fraction goes to take the 4th Olympic gold with a time of 19’22 “99. Silver for Finland, bronze for Russia. The pace of the first three is impressive. inflict over 10 “on Sweden. Dejected at the finish line Chicco Pellegrino, who finished 6th at 25 “43 cents from the top.

“Seh, ciaoo”: Klaebo takes Norway to heaven! Italy 6a

11:03 – Finland, Norway and Russia for the medals: great regrets for Italy!

Only regrets for Italy while Klaebo wants to take another gold.

11:01 – De Fabiani loses a lot and the medal becomes a mirage!

Over 15 “the disadvantage of De Fabiani, Pellegrino’s miracle is needed in the last fraction but a mission impossible is needed.

11:00 – De Fabiani breaks off in the first ascent!

Russia, Norway and Finland leave and De Fabiani breaks off in the first ascent.

10:57 – Pellegrino mends the disadvantage, Italy third at the penultimate change!

Great fraction of Pellegrino which returns to 4 tenths from France and Norway. And now De Fabiani has to give everything.

10:54 – Italy relegating to 6th place and now it’s Pellegrino’s turn!

Breakthrough of Bolshunov who brings Russia forward. Well Norway, Sweden, de Fabiani is sixth at 2 “and 8 tenths from the best.

10:51 – Second change with Italy always there!

Italy that remains in the lot of the best, Norway-Russia and France to fight for the medals.

10:48 – Italy third at the first exchange, but the brawl is open!

At the first change, De Fabiani gives Pellegrino an optimal position: third time trial in a very compact group half a second behind Norway (3:15:55) and Canada.

10:45 – The final has started! Come on guys!

Now Norway and Russia to lead the dances but De Fabiani is on the queues of the best. Ale!

10:41 – 4 minutes and it’s time for the men’s final! Italy dreams of a medal with Pellegrino and De Fabiani!

HERE WE ARE! In a few moments Chicco Pellegrino and Francesco De Fabiani in the final in the men’s race. Here the highlights of the semi-final won easily by the blue couple.

De Fabiani-Pellegrino in the final with ease

10:37 – Germany Olympic gold! Ahead of Sweden and Russia

Final thrilling and to rejoice is Germany, which after 12 years returns to the top step of the podium in women’s cross-country skiing. Silver for Sweden, bronze for Russia. Masterpiece of

10:35 – Four nations vying for gold

Four teams are going to play gold in the last climb! Russia, Finland, Sweden and Germany.

10:30 – Sweden in command at the penultimate change, Norway out of the medal zone!

At the penultimate change Sweden, Finland takes the initiative, at 2 ″ 5 the USA, at 3 ″ Russia and Germany, at 6 ″ Norway who will not take a medal. And this is already the first news!

10:24 – Norway breaks the stick, while Finland commands ahead of Germany and Russia

Norway breaks the stick and loses a lot of ground while at the substitution Finland, Germany, Russia and the USA seem to be fighting for the podium with Norway lagging behind and who must recover 6 “of margin.

10:15 – The women’s final has started: who gets the gold?

Off to the women’s final, these are the nations present: Russia, Germany, Finland, USA, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Switzerland, France, Poland. Italy eliminated with the 7th time in the second semifinal.

10:07 – Let’s summarize the times of the semifinals! Italy in the final with the best time trial

Let’s recap the situation, Italy reaching the final with the best time in the two semifinals. These are the nations that will participate in the grand final. ITALY, Norway, France, Finland, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Russia and the United States.

This is the summary of the times

1. ITALY 20 “06” 99 2. Sweden 20: 07.57 3. Switzerland 20: 07.67 4. Austria 20: 07.78 5. Norway 20: 17.28 6. France 20:17:36 7. Finland 20: 17.81 8. Canada 20: 18.71 9. Russia 20: 07.85 10. USA 20: 11.42

10:01 – Italy in the final with the best time! Grandi Pellegrino and De Fabiani

Great Chicco Pellegrino, who closes the semifinal-2 in front of everyone with a time of 20’06 “99. The Azzurri finish in front of Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, ROC and the United States, who go to the final thanks to the repechage! hot finale at 10:45 am!

9:57 – Last round, Italy with Pellegrino wants to take the final!

Last change with Sweden, Italy, USA, Austria, ROC and Switzerland in the first six places! And Pellegrino now tries to stay ahead to avoid contact.

9:54 – Russian Terentev falls, Russia in trouble!

In the Terentev descent, all by himself slips and loses 6 “. The ranking changes. Penultimate fraction for De Fabiani!

9:52 – Pellegrino tries forcing and changes gear!

Pellegrino changes pace: the blue understands that there is no need to stay in seventh position and climbs uphill to stay in the positions that count.

9:48 – Italy 4th at the second change!

Pellegrino keeps out of trouble in view of the change and closes on the finish line in 4th place!

9:45 – First change, Pellegrino begins!

First change, China passing the finish line in 3’18 ″ 8 and is faster than the first semifinal. Pellegrino leaves.

9:40 – It’s up to De Fabiani and Pellegrino! Come on guys!

Let’s go, go Italy! We remember the semifinal: ROC, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, USA, China, Austria, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Iceland.

9:35 – Norway, Finland, France and Canada advance!

Effortless sprint for Klaebo, then France, Finland and Canada gaining access to the final. Estonia and Belarus, 5th and 6th respectively, are hoping for a repechage.

9:25 – Canada dreaming of passing to the final!

Niskanen escapes on the penultimate lap and this time with him there is only a surprising Cyr who wants to take Canada to the final! There are five now ahead: the three Scandinavians, Canada and France.

9:20 – Compact group at the first change

First change. Compact group and still to be decided. Not impressive pace!

9:12 – Waiting for the 1st men’s semifinal!

A few moments and the first men’s semifinal will begin, which will not see the blue couple formed by Pellegrino and De Fabiani on stage. This is the order of the first semifinal: Norway, Finland, France, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Slovenia, Belarus, South Korea, Estonia, Australia, Lithuania. Italy instead of ROC, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, USA, China, Austria, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Iceland will see it.

9:09 – Italy 7th and eliminated!

There was not even a sprint, Russia passing in 23’00 ″ 4, ahead of Finland, Sweden and Norway. Both France and Poland go to the final with the repechage while Italy closes seventh and is eliminated, despite a good Lucia Scardoni, who was betrayed by a tarnished Ganz.

9:02 – Roc and Finland leave while Ganz struggles!

Caterina Ganz has lost Janatova’s tails, she gets very hard at this point. While Finland and the ROC leave, France simply goes on their own. The leading quartet passes in 18’48 ″ 1, France at 11 ″ 8, Poland at 14 ″ 4 and much further away the Czech Republic and Italy.

9:00 – Scardoni sixth at the penultimate change!

We arrive at the fourth and penultimate change with Scardoni trying to hang up the sixth place, while the ROC passes in 14’56 ″ 3.

8:51 – Eight teams to compete for the entrance to the final!

Ganz resists with some difficulty, who is at the rear of the leading group. Come on Caterina and Lucia!

8:49 – Italy 5th at the first change, the first 4 pass!

At the first change the Russian Olympic Committee commands in front of Finland, Norway and Sweden. Italy in fifth position just behind, for the moment the semifinal is faster than the first.

8:45 – Ganz and Scardoni to find access to the final that has been missing since 2010!

The second semifinal has begun in which the Italian couple will try to snatch a qualification to the final that is missing from Vancouver 2010. In the first semifinal, meanwhile, to earn the pass for the last act were: Germany (23’02 “and best time trial), together to USA (+4 ″ 1) and Austria (+6 ″ 3). Fourth place went to Switzerland while China and Canada are hoping for a repechage.

8:35 – The circuit, 1500 meters and two climbs!

While the women’s semifinals are in progress (in which Italy will also be involved with the tandem formed by Caterina Ganz and Lucia Scardoni (engaged in the second semifinal), let’s take a look at the circuit of this relay. A track of 1.5 km with two climbs.

8:30 – Pellegrino and De Fabiani dream of a medal!

Hello friends of Eurosport, and welcome to LIVE LIVE by the Olympic sprint team. The progression of today’s events: at 9:15 the first men’s semifinal, at 9:40 the second with Pellegrino and De Fabiani, at 10:15 the women’s final, at 10:45 the men’s final.

Pellegrino still silver: the mini-movie of his company

Federico Pellegrino silver: his smile with the medal in hand

Sport explainer: discovering cross-country skiing

