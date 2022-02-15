Winter Olympics – The downhill startlist, Sofia Goggia with the number 13

Perhaps the most awaited moment for the Italian fans of these Beijing 2022 Olympics has come. In the night, at 4.00, the great protagonists of the downhill, fourth round of the women’s alpine skiing program of this review, will take to the track. After the second and last timed test held in the morning, it was communicated the official startlist of the race.

Sofia Goggia has chosen the bib number 13 to try to hit an unexpected golden encore given the vicissitudes of the last few weeks and which would be historic for dozens of reasons. A high number, useful for taking a look at the competition since it was only possible to play two trainings due to the snow on Sunday. Elena Curtonitenth of the WCSL, was given the bib number 1while the Delago sisters they will come down one after the other: Nicol with the 10 and Nadia with the11.

Subscribe to Discovery + on offer at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90 per year to follow the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and all the sports programming of Eurosport and the entertainment program of the Discovery world.

Beijing 2022 Irene Curtoni takes us to discover the women’s downhill track 10 HOURS AGO

Goggia is there! Closes fourth in the descent test, relive it

The winner of the second training, Switzerland Joana Haehlenhe will play his cards with the 4, just before the unpredictable Ester Ledecka and PyeongChang silver Ragnhild Mowinckel. Ramona Siebenhofer will look for an acute with the 7, Mikaela Shiffrin after the Delago (with 12). The fearsome Swiss Corinne Suter And Lara Gut-Behrami they will have 15 and 19. Number 17 for Kira Weidle18 Cornelia Huetter and 19 for Tamara Tippler. There will be 36 athletes at the start.

Goggia happy: “I have a margin, I didn’t think about the knee”

HOW TO FOLLOW ALL THE RACES OF THE OLYMPICS: SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY + IN SPECIAL OFFER

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering alpine skiing

Beijing 2022 Why believe in Goggia’s enterprise: the examples of Maier and Zurbriggen 12 HOURS AGO