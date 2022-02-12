Winter Olympics, truth test for Sofia Goggia! Time and bib of the downhill test

Sofia Goggia is finally back on track after the injury suffered in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The woman from Bergamo will take part in the first timed trial of the downhill at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in program Saturday 12 February (from 04.00 Italian time). The blue will try to better understand what her real state of form is, given the many doubts raised in recent weeks and which do not let her sleep peacefully. The 29-year-old will try to better understand the new Yanqing track, to test the right lines and to understand some passages in sight. of the race on Tuesday 15 February.

Sofia Goggia, who won six World Cup races this season (four in this specialty), chose bib number 11 to face the first timed test at the Games. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Champion begins to warm up, hoping that she can take a shot from the top of her talent. The blue will start around the hours 04.15-04.20 Italian.

Sofia Goggia chose bib number 11. It will start around 04.15-04.20 on Saturday 12 February.

FOLLOW ALL THE EMOTIONS OF THE 2022 BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES LIVE ON DISCOVERY +. Incredible offer with the annual subscription for € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all, absolutely all, the races of the Beijing Livestreaming Games or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the new cycling season, Roland Garros, US Open and much more, as well as the possibility of accessing the Entertainment section of the Discovery world.

Sport Explainer: discovering alpine skiing

Source link