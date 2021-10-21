Winter or all-season tires, in Europe a labyrinth of standards for the cold season

It is a real labyrinth of standards that regulates winter driving in European countries with different indications on the use of winter tires or tires with M + S marking (where M means Mud = Mud and S means Snow = Snow) or alternatively, other non-slip systems. Since this winter, France has also adopted its own legislation (the Loi Montagne) which requires you to travel adequately starting from 1 November in some areas of the country. And, as Pirelli suggests, which has drawn up a pan-European table of rules, to travel across national borders it is advisable to inquire from the authorities of each state to obtain precise indications on local regulations, both to travel safely and to avoid sanctions.

Norms aside, there is a basic question for the Italian motorist, namely whether it is better to choose an all-season tire set to keep all year round or to fit four winter tires in the cold season. But it is, of course, a question that can have several answers, since it depends on the kilometers traveled and the way in which the car is used during the winter, on the place of residence and, of course, on the type of car. The “four-season” tires – the Italian group recalls – are the result of a precise balance capable of operating all year round, but with the most severe weather conditions a specific tire for winter remains preferable. At the base of everything, a fundamental factor in common: whatever the choice, on the side of the tire there must be the “M + S” or 3PMSF marking that identifies the rubber that avoids fines and guarantees safety even in winter.

Pirelli notes that winter tires are preferable if you travel many kilometers during the winter and are looking for the best possible performance in all conditions typical of the cold season. Thanks to their “softer” compound, performing even in very cold temperatures, winter tires guarantee high road holding, excellent traction and safe braking on all types of surfaces, even with low grip, all to the advantage of safety. .

In this sector, the group offers a complete range of winter tires, from the high-performance P Zero Winter to the new Cinturato Winter 2 aimed at city, urban and crossover drivers. The Winter Sottozero 3 is aimed at the high-end premium car segment in original equipment and the Scorpion Winter is available for the latest generation SUVs and CUVs, while the Carrier Winter is aimed at Vans and light trucks.

As for the all seasons, they have become the preferred choice by many motorists due to the balance characteristics capable of operating at both high and low temperatures, on wet and dry asphalt, giving good characteristics in terms of overall performance and versatility of behavior. Although this type of tire does not offer the specific performance of summer tires in summer or winter in winter, it still represents an excellent compromise in all the situations described. Here too the range of Pirelli all season tires is wide, from the Cinturato All Season SF2 to the Scorpion Verde All Season SF while the Carrier All Season dedicated to Vans and light commercial vehicles.