Winter Sales 2021, starting date and time in Italy – Nerd4.life

2021 is getting closer and closer to its conclusion and that means (also) that Valve is about to kick off Steam Winter Sale 2021. The start date of the sales is December 22, 2021. The time is 19:00, Italian time.

Precisely, here are the details on start and end date and time of the 2021 Winter Sale on Steam:

Sales start: December 22, 2021, 7:00 pm Italian time

Sales end: January 5, 2022, time unknown

The start date of the 2021 winter sales (and the other sales of this period) had actually been known for some time, but thinking locally is always a good thing. We will have two weeks to be able to search for the best games available on offer on Steam. Valve’s platform is used to offering tons of low-priced products, both AAA and indie – it’s highly likely that every PC gamer will find something of their own interest.

You can help yourself in your search by making a selection of the games that interest you the most: add them to the wishlist so you can immediately see at the start of Steam’s 2021 winter sales if these games have been discounted and if the price is appropriate.

The next big discount period is likely to take place later in 2022, so it’s worth taking advantage of this offer period.