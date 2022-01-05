Winter sales 2022, starting today 5 January: here is the complete calendar region by region. “Average budget of 120-150 euros”

After Sicily and Basilicata, which led the way on January 2nd, followed closely, on the 3rd, by Valle D’Aosta, it officially starts today 5 January is the sales season in all the other Italian regions, with the only exception of Trentino-Alto Adige. According to Confesercenti, 4 out of 10 Italians are determined to go hunting for discounts, with a budget on average of 120-150 euros. The total turnover, according to Confcommercio estimates, will exceed 4.2 billion.

