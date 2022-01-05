Business

Winter sales 2022, starting today 5 January: here is the complete calendar region by region. “Average budget of 120-150 euros”

After Sicily and Basilicata, which led the way on January 2nd, followed closely, on the 3rd, by Valle D’Aosta, it officially starts today 5 January is the sales season in all the other Italian regions, with the only exception of Trentino-Alto Adige. According to Confesercenti, 4 out of 10 Italians are determined to go hunting for discounts, with a budget on average of 120-150 euros. The total turnover, according to Confcommercio estimates, will exceed 4.2 billion.

Here is the complete calendar:

  • Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Wednesday 2 March 2022
  • Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Sunday 6 March 2022
  • Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022
  • Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Thursday 31 March 2022
  • Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 February 2022
  • Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Friday 18 February 2022
  • Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Marche: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022
  • Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022
  • Puglia: Pending confirmation
  • Sardinia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 March 2022
  • Tuscany: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 – Thursday 3 March 2022
  • Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Monday 28 February 2022
  • Autonomous Province of Trento: there is no start date for balances that can be freely carried out by commercial operators
  • Autonomous Province of Bolzano: The winter sales will begin in most municipalities in South Tyrol on Saturday 8 January and will end on Saturday 5 February 2022.

