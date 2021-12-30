Winter sales 2022, the dates Region by Region- Corriere.it

Business

Winter sales 2022, the dates Region by Region

They bring forward Basilicata and Sicily to January 2 and the Valle d’Aosta to January 3; on the 5th the official date from Lombardy to Campania, but the opportunities have already started

The restrictions and the enclosure from Covid have awakened the desire for fashion. This is confirmed by the entrepreneurs who place hopes on the winter sales despite all the unknowns of the Omicron variant. The official date set for January 5 for most of the regions, see Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, but as is now the rule, discounts have already begun for loyal customers in the form of cards, offered via Santo Stefano. social networks, reductions at the cash desk. Reason that pushes Gabriel Meghnagi, president of Confcommercio Associative Networks to hope, as announced to the Corriere, for an equal start date for all sales, to bring it forward to 27 December as in Europe The official start set for 2 January in Basilicata and Sicily, then it is up to the Valle d’Aosta. On the other hand, the window has been postponed for most of the municipalities in South Tyrol, where you will have to wait until January 8 to treat yourself to a discounted item. Here is the map of discounts according to the Italian Fashion Federation / Confcommercio.

Abruzzo: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Wednesday 2 March 2022

Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Sunday 6 March 2022

Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Thursday 31st March 2022

Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 February 2022

Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Friday 18 February 2022

Lombardy: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Brands: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Molise: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Puglia: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – 28th January 2022

Sardinia: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 March 2022

Tuscany: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Umbria: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022

Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 – Thursday 3 March 2022

Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Monday 28 February 2022

Trentino Alto Adige: Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina, Merano and Burgraviato, Valle Isarco and Alta Valle Isarco, Val Pusteria and Val Venosta: Saturday 8 January – Saturday 5 February 2022

Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara – Saturday 5 March: Saturday 2 April 2022

Tourist municipalities of Tires, Castelrotto, Renon, Ortisei, Santa Cristina, Selva Gardena, Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara, Stelvio, Maso Corto, Resia, San Valentino alla Muta:s
Saturday 5th March – Saturday 2nd April 2022.

December 30, 2021 (change December 30, 2021 | 11:19)

