Winter sales 2022, the dates Region by Region- Corriere.it

They bring forward Basilicata and Sicily to January 2 and the Valle d’Aosta to January 3; on the 5th the official date from Lombardy to Campania, but the opportunities have already started

The restrictions and the enclosure from Covid have awakened the desire for fashion. This is confirmed by the entrepreneurs who place hopes on the winter sales despite all the unknowns of the Omicron variant. The official date set for January 5 for most of the regions, see Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, but as is now the rule, discounts have already begun for loyal customers in the form of cards, offered via Santo Stefano. social networks, reductions at the cash desk. Reason that pushes Gabriel Meghnagi, president of Confcommercio Associative Networks to hope, as announced to the Corriere, for an equal start date for all sales, to bring it forward to 27 December as in Europe The official start set for 2 January in Basilicata and Sicily, then it is up to the Valle d’Aosta. On the other hand, the window has been postponed for most of the municipalities in South Tyrol, where you will have to wait until January 8 to treat yourself to a discounted item. Here is the map of discounts according to the Italian Fashion Federation / Confcommercio.