Winter sales 2022, the dates Region by Region- Corriere.it

They bring forward Basilicata and Sicily to January 2 and the Valle d’Aosta to January 3; on the 5th the official date from Lombardy to Campania, but the opportunities have already started
The restrictions and the enclosure from Covid have awakened the desire for fashion. This is confirmed by the entrepreneurs who place hopes on the winter sales despite all the unknowns of the Omicron variant. The official date set for January 5 for most of the regions, see Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, but as is now the rule, discounts have already begun for loyal customers in the form of cards, offered via Santo Stefano. social networks, reductions at the cash desk. Reason that pushes Gabriel Meghnagi, president of Confcommercio Associative Networks to hope, as announced to the Corriere, for an equal start date for all sales, to bring it forward to 27 December as in Europe The official start set for 2 January in Basilicata and Sicily, then it is up to the Valle d’Aosta. On the other hand, the window has been postponed for most of the municipalities in South Tyrol, where you will have to wait until January 8 to treat yourself to a discounted item. Here is the map of discounts according to the Italian Fashion Federation / Confcommercio.
Abruzzo: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022
Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Wednesday 2 March 2022
Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Sunday 6 March 2022
Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022
Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022
Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Thursday 31st March 2022
Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 February 2022
Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Friday 18 February 2022
Lombardy: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022
Brands: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022
Molise: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022
Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022
Puglia: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – 28th January 2022
Sardinia: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022
Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 March 2022
Tuscany: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022
Umbria: Wednesday 5th January 2022 – Saturday 5th March 2022
Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 – Thursday 3 March 2022
Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Monday 28 February 2022
Trentino Alto Adige: Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina, Merano and Burgraviato, Valle Isarco and Alta Valle Isarco, Val Pusteria and Val Venosta: Saturday 8 January – Saturday 5 February 2022
Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara – Saturday 5 March: Saturday 2 April 2022
Tourist municipalities of Tires, Castelrotto, Renon, Ortisei, Santa Cristina, Selva Gardena, Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara, Stelvio, Maso Corto, Resia, San Valentino alla Muta:s
Saturday 5th March – Saturday 2nd April 2022.
