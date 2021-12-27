Winter sales 2022, when it starts: dates region by region

I return winter sales, a fixed appointment that arrives after the Christmas holidays. In most Italian regions, the discount period begins in January before the Epiphany. In other areas, however, the calendar is slightly different.

When the 2022 winter sales begin in Italy

There Italian Fashion Federation And Confcommercio they published the calendar of the 2022 winter sales, with the exception of Puglia, a region that has not yet established a date for the start of the discount period. There are two Italian regions that will kick off the post-Christmas sales: Basilicata and Sicily, both to suffer from January 2, 2022.

As for Basilicata, the sales period it will last until March 2, exactly two months. A different choice, however, for Sicily, one of the most “hashtagged regions of Italy: here the discount window will last for a longer period of time, exactly until March 15th. On 3 January it is the turn of Valle d’Aosta, while 48 hours later, on 5 January, it will be the turn of the rest of Italy, except for some areas such as the District of Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina, that of Val Pusteria which boasts some of the the most beautiful lakes in the Dolomites, and in the Val Venosta which follow a different calendar.

In the Autonomous Province of Trento there is no real start date for the sales: it is the Commercial Operators who freely decide when to start the discount period. In the municipalities of some of the main Italian mountain resorts and ski destinations, however, the start of the winter sales is scheduled for Saturday 5 March and will continue until Saturday 2 April.

Winter sales 2022: calendar region by region

Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Wednesday 2 March 2022

Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Sunday 6 March 2022

Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Thursday 31 March 2022

Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 February 2022

Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Friday 18 February 2022

Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Marche: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Tuesday 1 March 2022

Puglia: To be confirmed

Sardinia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 – Tuesday 15 March 2022

Tuscany: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Saturday 5 March 2022

Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 – Thursday 3 March 2022

Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 – Monday 28 February 2022

Autonomous Province of Trento: balances carried out freely by commercial operators

Autonomous Province of Bolzano: in most municipalities in South Tyrol they start on Saturday 8 January and end on Saturday 5 February 2022.

Tourist municipalities

District of Bolzano, Oltradige and Bassa Atesina

Bolzano, Andriano, Terlano, Nalles, Meltina, Laives, Vadena, Bronzolo, Ora, Egna, Montagna, Termeno, Magrè, Cortaccia, Cortina, Salorno, Aldino, Trodena, Anterivo, S. Genesio, Fiè, Sarentino, Appiano, Caldaro, Cornedo, Nova Ponente, Nova Levante: Saturday 8 January 2022 – Saturday 5 February 2022

Tires, Castelrotto, Renon, Ortisei, S. Cristina, Selva Gardena: Saturday 5 March 2022 – Saturday 2 April 2022

District of Merano and Burgraviato

Merano, Moso in Passiria, San Leonardo in Passiria, S. Martino in Passiria, Rifiano, Tirolo, Scena, Lagundo, Caines, Parcines, Avelengo, Marlengo, Verano, Plaus, Cermes, Lana, Postal, Gargazzone, San Pancrazio d’Ultimo , Ultimo, Proves, Lauregno, Tesimo, Senale / S. Felice, Naturno: Saturday 8 January 2022 – Saturday 5 February 2022

Valle Isarco and Upper Valle Isarco district

Bressanone, Rio Pusteria, Fortezza, Varna, Rodengo, Naz-Sciaves, Luson, Velturno, Chiusa, Funes, Barbiano, Laion, Ponte Gardena, Vipiteno, Brennero, Racines, Campo di Trens, Val di Vizze, Villandro, Vandoies: Saturday 8 January 2022 – Saturday 5 February 2022

Brunico, Perca, Valdaora, Rasun Anterselva, Monguelfo-Tesido, Valle di Casies, Braies, Villabassa, Dobbiaco, San Candido, San Lorenzo di Sebato, Falzes, Chienes, Terento, Gais, Selva dei Molini, Valle Aurina, Predoi, Campo Tures , Sesto: Saturday 8 January 2022 – Saturday 5 February 2022

Marebbe, San Martino in Badia, La Valle, Badia, Corvara: Saturday 5 March 2022 – Saturday 2 April 2022

Curon Venosta (except Resia and San Valentino alla Muta), Glorenza, Sluderno, Malles, Lasa, Castelbello-Ciardes, Silandro, Laces, Martello, Tubre, Prato allo Stelvio, Senales (except Maso Corto): Saturday 8 January 2022 – Saturday 5 February 2022

Stelvio, Maso Corto, Resia, San Valentino alla Muta: Saturday 5 March 2022 – Saturday 2 April 2022