Winter sales, from 5 January in Lombardy is bargain hunting

ROME – The winter sales start tomorrow, January 5, in Lombardia. About 37% of families will take advantage of the balances, with an average expenditure per family of 184 euros, 3% more than in 2020. This is what the National Observatory estimates. Federconsumatori. The association points out that there is a “strong gap” in spending: there are in fact families who will spend “over 300 euros” and others who will spend “less than 100”. there is no lack of those who have “postponed” some Christmas gifts to the promotional sale period, to buy them at more advantageous prices, points out the association. “These disparities are linked to the economic situation caused by the pandemic crisis, but also to the strong concern for the increases expected in 2022, which according to our observatory will amount to approximately + 1,228.80 euros per year”, explains Federconsumatori.

TIPS FOR SHOPPING

In making purchases, the consumer association reminds us that the tag must indicate both the “full” and the reduced price as well as the discount percentage. Furthermore, in principle it is preferable to «avoid buying in points of sale that do not display both prices», the full one and the discounted one, and «the discount percentage». “Be wary” of excessively advantageous offers, equal to or greater than 60%. (HANDLE)

PRICES

The art. 15 of Legislative Decree no. 114/98 states that the tag must indicate both the “full” and the reduced price as well as the discount percentage. To prevent potential customers from confusing the goods on sale with the other items on sale, it would also be useful to separate the two product categories in the displays.. The discount shown on the card is the one that the merchant is required to apply and therefore, if the cashier is asked to pay a different amount, it is advisable to immediately notify the shopkeeper. If difficulties arise, do not hesitate to contact the Municipal Police.

Current legislation obliges businesses to guarantee customers payment via POS, then by credit card or debit card. In the event that the merchant does not allow this payment option, it is possible to report the incident to the Guardia di Finanza. In general, it is preferable to avoid buying in stores that do not display both prices (the full one and the discounted one) and the discount percentage, as well as being wary of excessively advantageous offers (equal to or greater than 60%), behind which it could hiding a scam attempt or a counterfeit product.

TESTS AND CHANGES

The points of sale they are not required by law to allow clothing to be tested prior to purchase as well as, in the absence of flaws or defects, the exchange of the product is left to the discretion of the trader. In case the shopkeeper allows it, it is always better to try the item and, before paying, ask the shopkeeper for terms and conditions for the possible possibility of replacement. In general, we recommend that you be wary of those exercises that do not allow you to try on the garments: it could indicate a lack of transparency. It is also a good idea avoid purchasing products whose label does not indicate, in addition to the composition, also the maintenance methods: this will avoid unpleasant accidents in washing operations.

WARRANTIES

If on the one hand the retailer is not required by law to replace an intact product, the situation changes radically in the event of a defective product. The Legislative Decree no. 24/2002 establishes a warranty period of two years for new products and one year for used goods, even in the case of goods purchased on balance: it is therefore advisable to keep the receipt (and possibly photocopy it, considering that the chemical paper receipts tend to fade after a few months) to ask the shopkeeper to replace the defective product and which in any case has a conformity defect that affects its use, which emerged within 24 months of purchase.

Alternatively to replacement you can take advantage of the repair or request a proportional reduction of the price or choose the termination of the contract. It should be noted that the option chosen must not be excessively burdensome or objectively impossible for the seller. The goods must comply with the sales contract or in any case with the descriptions issued: in the event that this does not happen, the customer can request a refund of the price paid. We point out that advertising must also meet this criterion.

If the seller refuses to comply with his duties or is required to pay for repairs citing the failure to cover the defect under the warranty, but such statements are not suitably demonstrable, the consumer can contact the Justice of the Peace of the nearest Court or ask for assistance at a Federconsumatori desk. In order to avoid misunderstandings, it should be borne in mind that the commitments undertaken by the manufacturer, that is the conventional guarantees, are binding for the manufacturer himself, but do not replace the legal guarantee, therefore repairs and replacements must be requested directly from the retailer: it will then be ‘last, in the presence of a conventional guarantee, to eventually direct the customer to the manufacturer’s assistance service.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Unlike what happens for purchases made directly in stores, in the case of online shopping it is not always possible to consult all the information relating to the product. It is therefore advisable to carefully check the completeness and completeness of the description and the good quality of the images available to frame the product as a whole. Precisely taking into consideration the impossibility of physically verifying the conditions and quality of the products, the Consumer Code provides for particular safeguards for online and remote purchases: this is the case, for example, of the right of withdrawal, here provided, which instead, as already specified, does not exist for items bought in commercial premises. The user has 14 days from the moment of delivery to return the product and request a full refund of the amount paid. In any case, it is preferable to consult the information relating to the right of withdrawal on the site chosen.

In the event that the purchase is not made from the company’s website but through another platform, it is necessary to verify the reliability of the intermediary and the origin of the goods. To ensure the security of payments, whether made by credit card, debit card, wire transfer or other means, is It is important to use a secure connection, check that the website address is preceded by HTTPS (and not from HTTP) and check for the presence of a padlock image, at the bottom right of the transaction page.