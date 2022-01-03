Business

Winter sales, in Lombardy it starts on January 5th

Winter sales, in Lombardy it starts on January 5th

The winter sales season officially opens. Sicily and Basilicata lead the way with the start of end-of-season sales on January 2nd, which in most regions will start on 5th, including Lombardy.

Following a trend consolidated in recent years, the winter sales will also record an overall decline in sales in 2022, with the turnover of end-of-season discounts that will lose over 1 billion euros compared to the pre-Covid period. This was stated by Codacons, which disseminated the estimates on the trend of seasonal discounts.

“Compared to the winter sales of 2020, the end-of-season discounts of 2022 will suffer a contraction in sales equal to -21% – explains the association -. The total turnover in fact goes from 5.2 billion euros in 2020 to about 4.1 billion in 2022, losing over one billion euros compared to the pre-Covid period “.

“At the base of the flop of the sales – affirms the president Carlo Rienzi – not only the Black Friday in November and the Christmas holidays that have already absorbed a substantial portion of the purchases of the Italians, but also the strong increases in bills and the increase in retail prices, factors that slow down household purchases and require greater caution in spending ». According to the first style, four out of 10 Italians will go hunting for discounts with an average budget of 120-150 euros in their pockets.

