Winter sales, the rain does not spoil the debut of the bargain hunt – Photo 1 of 8

CREMONA – Despite the rain, the “winter sales” start with a positive sign. “Since the morning – he explains Marco Stanga provincial president of Federmoda Confcommercio – we recorded a good influx of customers. And above all a positive sentiment towards purchases. In short, the climate in the shops is better than that of the weather. We knew that the midweek departure would not make it easier for promotional sales to start. And, for a more reliable data, on this season we will have to wait until the weekend. Or, at least, tomorrow evening since, for the day of the Epiphany, the shops will still be open. And the invitation we address to our customers is precisely that of coming to the city, combining the pleasure of shopping with the pleasure of a city still dressed up, made even more beautiful by the emotion of the designer lights “.

CONFIDENCE IN THE TREND

“This day however strengthens confidence in the trend of the next few weeks – continues Stanga -. For now, Federmoda’s forecasts seem to be confirmed, indicating how average spending per household should increase by a few percentage points compared to twelve months ago. For Confcommercio, six out of ten Italians (about fifteen million families) will respect the ‘tradition’ and dedicate themselves to purchases, allocating an overall spending budget of up to 275 euros, compared to 254 last year. For over 80% of consumers sales are a way to renew your wardrobe by maybe doing some business. About 60% of retail businesses believe that the number of customers entering the store for sales will not be much different from last year. Among the most requested items, at the top of the preferences, clothing (93.4%) and footwear (84.1%), while the greatest increases compared to last year are sports articles and accessories, respectively + 7.7% and + 5.8% ”.

REDUCED PROCUREMENT

“This year, as a consequence of the dynamics of the international economy, also linked to the increase in raw materials and their reduced availability, the supplies of our warehouses have been reduced. Also for this reason, if I can give a suggestion to our customers, it is precisely that of take advantage of promotions from the very first days. One way – he concludes Stanga – to ensure full availability of models, sizes and colors. Obviously at really advantageous prices “.

ASVICOM

The president of Asvicom Enterprise System, Berlin Cup: «The sales will bring oxygen for the traders but we must also consider the exceptional gravity of the previous situation. We have come from a disastrous two-year period and these 2022 sales can represent an opportunity for traders to get back on their feet. The emergency context certainly does not create an ideal climate. The fear of contagions does not stop the desire to shop. Our dealers have been able to create the conditions for preventing contagion within the point of sale and therefore consumers can buy with confidence. We support the idea of ​​trusting the shopkeepers of our city and preferring them to outlets, rewarding the relationship of trust that has been established over the years “.

CONFESERCENTI

“If on the one hand it is true that it is difficult to restock the goods we sell, on the other we cannot deny that we do not lack the material, because the truth is that we have sold just before – observes Gaia Fortunati, president of Confesercenti Cremona -. People are interested, but attentive to what they spend and immediately asked us what discount percentages we made. If for Christmas they are geared more towards accessories to keep the gift budget calm, we expect to sell the most expensive merchandise during this promotion period. The public does not give up on purchases, but makes them wisely. We will have to wait a few days to get going. Many are still away for the holidays and unfortunately many are forced home by quarantines ».