Winter sales, tips on how to avoid scams: beware of this

Not all traders have a clear and sincere demeanor during the winter sales. Pay due attention to certain aspects to avoid bad surprises.

Winter sales, let’s go. As usual, the beginning of January also involves the start of the big and expected sales, especially in the clothing sector.

Small and large players in the sector reserve different departments of their stores for those which, however, do not always turn out to be occasions.

In fact, the winter sales can sometimes hide the classic “rip-off”, in the sense that some serious misunderstanding can take place.

In some cases it has happened to see an accessory or a dress on sale at a certain price and then see it displayed during the winter sales still at the same sales value, but passed off as reduced.

Winter sales, this year we will spend much less

When this happens, stay away from shops that carry out this hateful practice. There are definitely more honest sellers out there. According to Codacons, however, the current situation is the harbinger of a decidedly negative picture.

Contagions that are constantly increasing day by day, with several regions returning to the yellow zone, will mean that the estimated expenditure forecast will drop. All this together with other situations as well.

More generally, the calculated loss should be around 21% compared to a year ago, with a billion euros less in the coffers of merchants.

The Codacons has also released a handbook containing some advice on how to avoid bad business if not full-blown rip-offs.

What good practices to follow to avoid scams

The main tips are these:

always keep the receipt, which is used for any returns, refunds and complaints;

check that the goods on sale are actually at the end of the season;

be wary of discounts over 50%;

go to our trusted shops, where there is already mutual knowledge;

buy goods for which we already know the price and quality;

You may also be interested in: Medium stock, how to get it without queuing at the bank or post office

Some of these simple rules also apply when it comes to online shopping, and not just during the winter sales period. Another good thing to do is to consult, in case we already have a precise idea on what to buy, carry out un price comparison from multiple exhibitors.

You may also be interested in: Health Card, how to use it as a National Service Card

You may also be interested in: Single check 2022, the TABLE with all the amounts | PHOTO

Each shop is required by law to exhibit publicly original price, percentage of discount applied and discounted price. For any complaints, it is possible to contact Codacons or the police, represented specifically by the traffic police or the carabinieri.