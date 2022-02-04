Winter sports explained – Il Post

From 4 to 20 February there will be a lot of talk about the Winter Olympics and consequently also about photogenic sports but not so well known in these parts. Yet the 118 Italian athletes in Beijing will compete in 14 of the 15 disciplines provided, with a good chance of improving the results obtained in the previous two Olympics. In the biathlon with Dorothea Wierer, for example; in the short track with Arianna Fontana, and maybe also in curling, where in the first races the Italians have already made themselves known.

Short track

Short track is one of the three disciplines of skating in the Winter Olympics, along with figure skating and speed skating. Unlike in speed skating, in short track the competitors compete against each other, not against the clock, and exclusively over short distances.

In addition to the pursuit of maximum speed, you must run strategically and be ready to manage the unexpected, such as the falls of the opponents. In Beijing, the short track will have nine events, including the mixed relay, which will debut at these Olympics.

Biathlon

Biathlon is a winter sport that recalls the ancient habits of the Nordic populations. Combine cross-country skiing on routes of varying length with shooting with a rifle at sight from fifty meters, on the ground or standing, with a target ranging from four to eleven centimeters depending on the location. Athletes must go as fast as possible on skis and then shoot without missing the small targets at the shooting range. If you miss a shot you take a penalty, which consists of more distance on the skis or additional time.

It is a discipline that requires complete physical preparation. The shooting stations arrive after the stretches on skis: you shoot with an accelerated heart rate that must be managed in order not to make mistakes.

In Italy it is practiced exclusively in Alpine resorts and by a small number of athletes: for the last sporting season the Italian professionals were eleven, six men and five women. Despite the small numbers, Dorothea Wierer has been one of the best biathletes in the world for some years.

Alpine skiing – Free descent

It is the oldest discipline of alpine skiing, together with the special slalom, and the fastest. The descent descends along a path that can reach a maximum difference in height of about 1,100 meters for men and 800 meters for women. The downhill route is delimited by pairs of “gates” positioned approximately every 150 meters. For safety reasons, for some time the tracks have also been marked by transverse and longitudinal blue lines that better indicate trajectories and differences in height.

In the free descent you go down following only the linear path marked by the gates. On the fastest slopes you can even reach 150 kilometers per hour: precisely because of the speeds reached, in this specialty there have been some of the most serious accidents in modern skiing. The tracks are surrounded by several layers of protective nets.

Alpine skiing – Supergiant (Super-G)

It is the second fastest discipline in alpine skiing and also one of the most recent. It was introduced by the international federation in 1982 and is a slalom. It takes place along a path bordered by pairs of doors and marked by blue transverse and longitudinal lines. You will be disqualified if you miss even one passage between the doors during the descent.

Compared to the other two slalom specialties, the supergiant has much wider curves and therefore runs with greater speed, in fact it is played on the same slopes used for free descents.

Alpine skiing – Special Slalom

In the special slalom, usually called slalom only, skiers have to descend along a path by slalom between the articulated poles placed one after the other in rapid succession to the finish. The poles are touched during the passages and therefore skiers use special protections for hands, legs and face.

In slalom, it is rare to exceed 35 kilometers per hour. In addition to the characteristics that make it a technical and not a speed specialty, slalom is usually held in two heats: the winner is whoever gets the lowest descent time ever. A single missed pass between the posts, even with only one ski, costs disqualification.

Alpine skiing – Giant slalom

It was introduced by the federation in the 1950s. The curves of the track are wider than the special and are not marked by the poles but by the gates. It does not require protections, other than the standard ones, because the doors are touched less often. The giant slalom is therefore faster than the special slalom, as its curves have a greater radius, but less fast and more technical than the supergiant.

Alpine skiing – Combined

It was introduced by the federation in the 1970s and combines a downhill test with a technique. The winner is the one who obtains the shortest travel time by adding the two races. It also exists in the super combined variant, introduced in 2005: it consists of a short downhill run and a single run of one of the two slaloms. Both races are held on the same day.

Alpine skiing – Parallel slalom

It is a single elimination race in which two skiers descend simultaneously against each other on short parallel slalom courses. It is a minor specialty and much shorter than the others. It has been disputed occasionally since the 1970s.

Skeleton

It is one of the three sliding disciplines, along with the more traditional bobsleigh and sledding. In each event (single male and single female), the athletes run on their stomachs on the same track in four timed heats divided between two days. The times of the four races are then added together and the athlete who has the lowest time wins.

Curling

Curling basically involves throwing a polished stone with a handle attached – somewhat reminiscent of a pressure cooker or an iron – within a bounded area on a strip of ice. It was introduced at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan. The way the game works is quite similar to boules, although more and more elaborate tactics have been invented over the years.

In the traditional form, each team is made up of four players: the lead makes the first shot, the second typically blooms, the third precision lance and lo skip decides the last game. After each throw, two players per team follow the path of the stone using the so-called “brooms” to make the ice more slippery.

The team that scores the most points at the end of eight or ten rounds wins, by sending more stones as close as possible to a small red circular area called a button at the end of the track. Each stone that is closer to the button than the opponent’s stone closest to the button equals one point. All the stones included in the colored circle outermost to the button, the blue one, are considered for the scoring.

The maximum number of points a team can score in a round is eight: it happens when all the stones of one team are placed inside the blue circle, and all closer to the button than those of the other team. It is very rare that this situation occurs, especially among professionals: scoring eight points in a heat, in jargon, is called making a “snowman”.

Ski jumping

Ski jumping is followed by few in Italy, but it is quite popular in Scandinavian countries, Germany, Austria, Slovenia and Japan.

The athletes gain speed by sliding on the trampoline and jumping, trying to get as far as possible, paying attention to correctly perform all the phases of the jump: the goal is not only to get far, but also to do it well, taking points for the style who assigns the jury. Distance is measured from the take off point to where you land.

Nordic combined

Born in the eighteenth century in Norway for military reasons, it is a sport made up of two separate disciplines: ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It has been held in the Winter Olympics since the first 1924 Games in Chamonix. Traditionally there are only men’s competitions, although in recent years there have started to be women’s competitions.

Figure skating

Or figure skating. In Beijing there will be five events: men’s single, women’s single, pairs, ice dance, team event. Each of these typically consists of a short program (a kind of qualification) and a long program (or free program) which together determine the final score. Within each program, a skater receives two sets of scores: for the technical element, which takes into account difficulty and completion, and for presentation.