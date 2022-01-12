Winter sports, none like Italy! First for number of disciplines with at least one podium! – OA Sport

Dorothea Wierer’s third place today in the Ruhpolding sprint takes on a double significance. If on the one hand the South Tyrolean has achieved a result that instills confidence in view of the now imminent Olympic appointment in Beijing 2022, on the other hand it has allowed Italy to obtain a record of the highest rank: in fact, no nation has achieved at least one podium in twelve different Olympic winter sports this season!

As the exhaustive statistical table by Massimiliano Ambesi, a well-known Eurosport journalist, suggests, taking into account all the races held between the World Cup and the Grand Prix, before today only Italy and Germany had conquered a top 3 in eleven disciplines. For the blue colors, however, biathlon was incredibly missing, a sport that in the recent past had proved to be an authentic mine of precious metals (and who knows that it may not go back to being so just when it matters most). Dorothea Wierer allowed Italy to sign a prestigious overtaking against the Teutonic battleship. It must be said that ski mountaineering is also considered in the count, which will be part of the Olympic program from Milan-Cortina 2026.

Below are the sports in which the Bel Paese has collected at least one podium: Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, biathlon, luge, skeleton, ski mountaineering, short track, speed skating, figure skating, freestyle, snowboard. It will be impossible to do better than this, because the level of ski jumping and bobsleighing is such as to consider a possible podium utopian.. For the sake of completeness, it should be emphasized that they are not considered in the ranking in question curling (where Italy has been competitive for years with the men’s national team, has qualified two teams for the Olympics and recently won a European bronze) and ice hockey, because they have no World Cup circuits.

Will Italy be able to defend this flattering record? It will be necessary to beware in particular from Germany, stopped at an altitude of 11 and which ‘lack’ short track, figure skating and ski mountaineering. At 10, however, Russia is still (without top3 in alpine skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping and ski touring) ed Austria (cross-country skiing, short track, figure skating and speed skating).

Compared to the recent past, Italy has rediscovered itself as competitive in the skeleton thanks to the imperious growth of Valentina Margaglio, while the novelty of the women’s Nordic combined has given new life to a sector that for some seasons had struggled to play for important placements: the podium of Annika Sieff it must represent a starting point, especially in view of the 2026 Games. In view of the next four years, cross-country skiing is of great concern, still supported by the no longer young Federico Pellegrino. When the Valle d’Aosta stops or, more simply, will no longer be competitive due to the inexorable passage of time, the real risk is that the top3 will become a real mirage, as it has been for years for the women’s sector.

THE RANKING OF NATIONS WITH AT LEAST ONE PODIUM IN MORE DIFFERENT WINTER SPORTS

1) Italy 12

2) Germany 11

3) Russia 10

3) Austria 10

5) Norway 9

5) United States 9

5) France 9

8) Canada 8

9) Sweden 7

10) China 6

10) Japan 6

10) South Korea 6

