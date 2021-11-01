Winter tires obligation from 15/11: the latest news – Mobility

From November 15, 2021 Sara compulsory fit winter tires or similar devices on their cars, in view of the colder temperatures of the last autumn weeks and the following winter. The compulsory winter tires will end on April 15, 2022, and you will then have one month to fit the summer tires, that is, until May 15. The rule concerns the circulation of cars and commercial vehicles up to 3.5 tons, only with winter tires fitted, with approved chains or additional approved grip devices such as socks on board.

M + S tires are suitable, i.e. Mud and Snow (mud and snow) to be able to circulate on the road without incurring penalties, but it is also worth having snow chains available in the trunk, to be used in case of need. Motorists who mount all-season tires on their vehicles (approved for winter use with the initials M + S) are obviously exempt from further tire changes. Fines from 41 to 168 euros are foreseen for those stopped with non-compliant tires while circulating in built-up areas and from 84 to 355 euros if the assessment takes place outside of them. The vehicle can also be stopped until the tires are in order.

If in the northern and central regions there are no doubts about the rules to follow, in the remaining Italian areas it is necessary to check the ordinances to have more specific dates. In Sardinia, for example, the obligation of snow chains on board and winter tires is usually between 1 December and 15 March.

To recognize winter tires, it is necessary to look at the tread pattern which is generally characterized by thick sipes that allow better grip on the ground. They are identified by the M + S marking on the side of the tire (or MS or M&S; at the discretion of the manufacturer) and by any further alpine pictogram, i.e. a mountain with three peaks with a snowflake inside, which certifies the overcoming of a specific homologation test on snow. As for the ‘All season’, ‘4 seasons’, ‘all weather’, ‘multipurpose’ and ‘multiseason’ it is necessary to remember that they are all commercial definitions to which each manufacturer attributes specific technical contents. If you really want to use them in all seasons, they must have a speed code equal to or higher than that indicated in the registration certificate and it is desirable that they also have the alpine pictogram. Assogomma always remember to fit 4 winter tires, and not just two on the drive axle, to have homogeneous behavior on the axles and maintain stability when cornering and braking.

The choice between winter tires, four seasons or on-board chains with summer tires fitted must be made wisely. Among the discriminating factors, there is obviously the place of residence (more or less mountainous), the weather history (more or less snowy), the mileage to be made (better chains or four seasons if you turn a little), the type of car. The all-season tires, however, do not guarantee the same grip as the ‘doc’ winter tires on particularly icy surfaces or with abundant snow on an expected ‘untreated’ surface.

“In terms of product innovations for 2021, Pirelli recently launched the Cinturato Winter 2, now with a tread plate that elongates with wear, capturing more snow and thus increasing grip. Fresh from its debut is the new Michelin Cross Climate 2, improved all-season coverage compared to the first generation in terms of braking on dry and wet surfaces as well as an increase in mileage. Moving on to Continental, he presented the Winter Contact TS 870, improved in terms of grip on ice and snow, durability and fuel consumption, while the new Bridgestone Blizzak Ice improves performance and durability and is designed for very cold temperatures. Yokohama instead offers the Blu Earth Winter range with V905 and 906 models for high performance cars. From Nokian Tires, on the other hand, two ranges: Hakkapeliitta R3 and Snowproof for sports cars“, We read in the Sole 24 Ore.