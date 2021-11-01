Winter tires obligation, tire change is easier – Auto World

With the arrival of winter, the deadline to carry out is also approaching the tire change, with the obligation of winter tires which will come into force on November 15th. By that day, motorists will have to adapt their car to avoid penalties of any kind.

To do this, the tire installation service, which helps prepare the car for the winter season. As the experts of the famous marketplace report, this is an option increasingly approved by consumers: just think that, for the last winter tire change, on eBay sold over 29,000 tires in October 2020 And over 26,000 were those purchased for the March 2021 tire change. In addition, when buying tires from an eBay seller who joins the tire fitting service, you have the opportunity to search and choose one of the nearest assembly centers affiliated to the Garage 365 network, about 500 throughout Italy. Launched in 2019, eBay has increasingly strengthened the service, extending it today to 17 sellers in Italy, for a total of over 100,000 items available. After having chosen the best solution for your needs and having made the purchase, all that remains is to program the assembly at the chosen center: the tires will arrive directly in the workshop of the chosen center and will be ready to be replaced for the summer ones.

Once the tires have been changed, all that remains is to proceed with the final touches and tricks to fully enjoy the car trips that await us. eBay offers a few suggestions for motorists for the winter: make sure your car has the specific washer fluid for low temperatures and add an additive antifreeze to fuel. A right precaution is to equip yourself with electric cables to be used in emergency situations; have one with you towing strap for all situations in which the car cannot return to the road due to too much snow, for example, and a spray de-icing for glasses. Finally, low temperatures also have a negative effect on the car battery, so it is a good idea to recharge or replace it if it is old or shows signs of failure.