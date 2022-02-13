Winter weather with strong polar vortex. Mild winter. Yet there are waves of frost of historical significance, record snowfalls

Winter 2019-2020, 2020/21 and what we are experiencing they were very mild in respect to the gusts of arctic air which we saw in January 2014 especially in North America. The reason for this mild winter is due to the Polar Vortex. This is what simplistic meteorology argues, leaving out many details.

A question many people ask is what exactly is the Polar vortex and how it acts on the fact that we will have a mild or cold winter.

Polar Vortex stronger and stronger. The opposite happens: weather with more violent waves of frost

Well, despite a strong Polar Vortex, there are waves of frost anyway, and we can prove it with some weather events. In addition to big snowfalls.

The Winters of the new climatic era with the weather strongly influenced by the Polar Vortex

Will the Polar Vortex play an increasingly important role in the coming Winters, or, like other climate behavior indicators, will it tend to lose strength as a result of Global Warming? In this case, together with the effects of Arctic warming, they could generate Winters with very variable weather, with numerous waves of frost.

The term Polar Vortex it refers to a kind of low pressure cone that is located directly above the poles, but at high altitude and not on the ground. The Polar Vortex is made up of a fast-flowing stream of air that envelops the North Pole.

The Polar Vortex is strongest in the winter due to the increase in the temperature gradient between the mid-latitudes and the poles. This temperature difference reinforces the jet stream. This occurs in an atmospheric area between 10 and 50 km high. When the Polar Vortex is the strongest, all the cold Arctic air is trapped at the poles, but when it begins to weaken, the Arctic air will plunge generating marked and even persistent freezing waves towards North America or Europe. Over the past few winters, the Polar Vortex has remained strong, which has kept milder than average.

But there are exceptions that we often tell you about. Well, with a strong Polar Vortex we have had frost waves with snow in mid-latitudes, however, see Greece together with Turkey, then the Middle East this February, the great frost of January 2021 in Spain, with Madrid in chaos for many days, and in February, an exceptional frost in North America, particularly in Texas.

A stable Polar Vortex like this winter traps cold air is contained to the north; however, when the Polar Vortex begins to collapse, cold air will move south while warm air will move north, causing an undulating Polar Vortex to move across North America or Europe. The wavy Polar Vortex will produce gusts of cold air in the Northern Hemisphere, but as illustrated, heat waves as well. Basically, the exchanges of air masses will be activated according to the meridians.

With the strong polar vortex, and the Arctic air in polar latitudes has generated mild winters, despite some areas of the hemisphere being involved in cold waves, even of historical significance. But that also begins to have other explanations, which have been associated with Arctic warming.