Wisconsin Boy Dies of Rare Condition Linked to COVID-19 – NBC Chicago

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin boy has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the boy is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

State health officials said the boy died sometime in the last month and only identified the boy as a resident of southeastern Wisconsin who was under 10 years old.

Tom Haupt, a state respiratory disease epidemiologist, said the boy was one of 183 Wisconsin children who contracted the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 6,851 cases as of January 31.

The syndrome appears two to six weeks after a child has been exposed to COVID-19.

Symptoms include persistent fever, chest pain and abdominal pain similar to appendicitis, and poor sleep. Greg Demuri, a pediatric infectious disease physician at UW Health in Madison, explained that the disease can damage blood vessels and cause heart attacks. Doctors believe it disproportionately affects black and Hispanic children.

“The (children are) universally very sick. They have a fever, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea,” Demuri said. “The most significant component is the weakening of the heart muscle. We had to put some children on heart medication,” the doctor added.