Wisconsin presenter lost her boyfriend at 18

Helpline: The Department of Mental Health of the Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic has an information line on depression at 809-544-4223

–

–

The news anchor who died last Saturday of apparent suicide in Wisconsin had lost her first love tragically when her high school boyfriend died of a cancer rare brain in 2016.

Neena Pacholke, who was to be married in less than two months, suffered the death of her boyfriend, Jordan Harris, when she was just 18 years old.

Harris had been diagnosed with a primitive neuroectodermal tumor in 2011 and succumbed to the disease shortly before the two entered college after two separate attacks from the cancer.

The WAOW morning news anchor, remembered for her sympathy and contagious smile, spoke of the loss of her first love in an interview shared by Moffitt Cancer Center.

“I just remember sitting there, everyone around him. I remember holding her hand when she passed away. I knew it was going to be difficult but I always told him that I would be there through everything, “the journalist had expressed in the interview.

Pacholke and Harris had met as freshmen in high school and became friends before becoming a couple, the host explained in the video.

The young woman also wrote about the death of her boyfriend and her wishes for more financing for the cancer children in a blog he had at the time, under the title “Kids Get Cancer Too”.

“It has been thirteen months and eighteen days since the love of my life gained her angel wings from a rare form of brain cancer. He is the main reason behind my blog theme and will continue to be the driving force behind everything I do in life,” the young Pacholke wrote.

The 27-year-old journalist continued to raise funds and volunteer to investigate the cancer after the death of her first boyfriend, according to the newspaper of the University of South Florida, to which she also assured that she could maintain her strength by the memory of Harris.

“You still have your bad days, but in the end they say everything happens for a reason,” “It sucks that you don’t have that person to write with all day, but I still have their morals to carry with me,” the young Pacholke said at the time. .

According to Kaitlynn Pacholke, the journalist’s sister, Neena and Kyle Haase had a wedding date less than two months away, specifically October 12, according to the online record she showed to the Tampa Bay Times.