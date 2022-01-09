WisdomTree: Bitcoin is like gold

Among the largest managers of funds in the world, Wisdomtree has recently been refused approval by SEC, of an ETF based on Bitcoin spot, or on the physical replica of the same.

But the group of managers does not give up, and yesterday announced that they want to enter Bitcoin futures, to the extent of 5% at his ETF Managed Futures Strategy, dedicated overall to the world of raw material. One move, along with the refiling of another Bitcoin ETF which demonstrates what the trajectory of $ BTC even in finance that matters.

WisdomTree places Bitcoin Futures in an ETF fund dedicated to commodities

A choice in our opinion bullish for the medium and long-term future, in which to invest through the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free trial account with $ 100,000 in VIRTUAL CAPITAL – top-of-the-range intermediary fintech and which therefore offers unique tools for investment.

Here we can find the world of CopyTrading, a unique system in the world that allows the copy of the best traders operating on the market with a single click, while offering the possibility to spy on their movements. We can alternatively bet on $ BTC and other cryptocurrencies in one title, in style ETF, with i CopyPortfolios. It takes only $ 50 to switch to a real account.

WisdomTree insists on Bitcoin, which will continue to be the 2022 theme for large managers

The 2021, the year that has just ended, was the crossroads for the entry of Bitcoin in the orbit of finance that matters. It was the year of the approval of the first ETF on $ BTC on the US exchange, and also the year of major attempts by other funds to fund a physical replica, like not only WisdomTree, but also VanEck. Given the niet from SEC, some of these managers are looking to trade differently.

WisdomTree, which was also recently refused the filing of an Physical ETF on Bitcoin, announced yesterday that it has added an exhibit of the 5% on Bitcoin Futures within one of its ETFs dedicated to raw material, or theETF Managed Strategy Fund. With important implications as much as regards the future of Bitcoin. But let’s proceed in order.

WisdomTree and its relationship with Bitcoin

Although relatively muted, WisdomTree has long been within the world of Bitcoin. Already some time ago he had added to the 3% always i Bitcoin futures at his Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund, another fund under management active which deals with the world of raw material. However, in order to understand these moves, it will also be necessary to understand who he is WisdomTree and how it will plan to operate in the future.

SEC’s position is unique in the world

WisdomTree is an American fund manager, who has been in business since 2006 and which is among the most active in the world on various product categories. It has assets of over 70 billion euros in direct management and is one of the most important names in the sector worldwide.

As a manager he is listed on NASDAQ and administers as well 100 ETF funds, many of which are actively managed. Decisions in terms of portfolio composition of some funds are not ends in themselves, but are capable of triggering cascading effects across the fund.

Our view is that Bitcoin is playing a similar role to gold.

This was the relaxed comment from Jeremy Schwartz, which is in place apical within the fund manager and thus justifies the inclusion of Bitcoin within financial products that are primarily concerned with cryptocurrencies.

Physically replicated ETFs versus futures

Here we return – before saying goodbye – to a theme which is one of those we have been talking about for the longest time within the pages of Cryptocurrency.it, or the American question concerning Bitcoin themed ETFs.

They are historically the safest way, but …

There are two types of ETF on this type of asset (and also on raw materials), or funds that buy the underlying directly, in this case Bitcoin – and funds they buy instead derivative contracts that replicate the price of the underlying, just like i futures.

It is the difference between Physical ETFs And Synthetic ETFs, which also exists for all others ETF, whether they are equity or dedicated to the world of commodities. And here two curious questions come into play: the first is that SEC, as is well known, only gave ok to Synthetic Bitcoin ETFs, deeming it safer. The second is that historically instead the Synthetic ETFs have always been considered less transparent, although they are improving in this sense.

Synthetic replication ETFs track the price of a security via derivative contracts

For many market players, as well Grayscale, this clear choice of Gary Gensler from SEC it continues to be absolutely unjustified – and lawsuits have also been launched in this regard. Opinion that we share, given that the Synthetic ETFs, although it is futures traded on the CME, also incorporate considerable risks with respect to Physical replication ETFs.

They are popular for all those assets that can have considerable costs to be purchased or stored. But this should still be a free market choice – and not the imposition of SEC. And on this matter a close fight will continue between the managers they want to incorporate Bitcoin in their ETF and the controlling body of the American stock exchanges.

Yes, because all the companies that have had their own rejected application – it is necessary that SEC approve a ETF before this is listed on the stock exchange – I am on a war footing, not wanting to miss out on the great opportunity to be a point of reference for the world $ BTC with a large audience like the one you are water to the bag USE.

The situation in the rest of the world

In reality, the situation is very different in the rest of the world, with other top-tier countries in terms of financial sector structure that have already approved Bitcoin physical replication ETFs.

This is the case ofInvesco ETFs that I am listed in Germany – country that in the collective imagination should be a nightmare in terms of regulations with respect to USE.

Fidelity also has physical Bitcoin ETF launched in Canada, also to send a signal to SEC. A paradoxical situation, on which an important political game is also being played in USE between Republicans And Democrats. But until when it can be stopped, pass us the metaphor, the wind with your hands?