WisdomTree: Bitcoin is like gold

During a recent interview, WisdomTree Global Chief Investment Officer Jeremy Schwartz, stated that Bitcoin plays a similar role to gold.

The WisdomTree ETF

WisdomTree is a more than $ 76 billion asset manager, and on Thursday announced it had added Bitcoin futures exposure to its ETF focused on commodities, called Managed Futures Strategy.

The intention is to add in this fund an exposure to Bitcoin-related futures up to 5% of the fund’s total value, but without investing directly in BTC. For now, it has added a rough allocation of 1.3%.

As early as October, it had added a 3% allocation on Bitcoin futures to its Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC).

Schwartz revealed that many investors buy gold as part of their commodity strategies, and as Bitcoin plays a similar role to gold, they decided to also include it in their commodity ETFs.

WisdomTree and Bitcoin ETFs

Furthermore he also revealed that at this time their position on the BTC price is not short, why WisdomTree is adopting a long strategy on investing in Bitcoin futures.

The curious thing is that the SEC rejected a specification for about a month request from WisdomTree for the issuance of a spot ETF on Bitcoin.

According to Schwartz, for a fund tied 100% to the Bitcoin price they would prefer a spot ETF, but for a position between 3% and 5%, they believe futures are a reasonable entry tool.

Bitcoin ETFs

They now therefore exist well three different types of ETFs linked to Bitcoin.

The first, the most classic one, is that of ETFs collateralized directly in BTC, and called “Bitcoin Spot ETFs”. In the USA, none have yet been authorized, but there are several traded for example on the Canadian stock exchange in Toronto.

Then there is the more complex type of 100% futures based ETFs sul price of BTC, especially in circulation on the US markets.

There is then a third type of ETFs that do not have a 100% allocation on BTC, but which allocate an often marginal percentage of their capital to positions on the price of Bitcoin, for example through the same futures contracts as above.

The fact that BTC becomes part of the commodity basket on which some ETFs are based, and that it is entering it right now that its price has dropped 40% from its all-time high two months ago, may suggest that a new era is beginning for Bitcoin, increasingly considered as an interesting financial asset also for traditional finance.